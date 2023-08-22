Highlights Norwich City's strong start to the Championship season has left them in third place and unbeaten after three matches.

Josh Sargent, a key player for Norwich, is rumored to be sought after by Leeds United, but Norwich will try to keep him to boost their promotion chances.

Norwich is also considering signing Joel Pohjanpalo and Pedro Lima to strengthen their squad, but it may require selling Sargent to complete the deals.

Norwich City have taken many people by surprise with their start to the Championship season.

A 3-1 win against Millwall at Carrow Road on Sunday has left David Wagner's side third in the league table, and they remain unbeaten after three matches.

The Canaries got their season underway with a 2-1 home win against Hull City and followed that up with a dramatic 4-4 draw at Southampton that saw them concede a 97th-minute equaliser to Adam Armstrong.

They were the beneficiaries of a late strike in the Carabao Cup first round though, seeing off Queens Park Rangers 1-0 at Loftus Road thanks to a goal in the 99th-minute from Jonathan Rowe as he continued his fine start to the new campaign.

The positive start to the season has seen new signings like Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey thrive, whilst Wagner's men have barely missed a beat despite the departures of Max Aarons, Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki.

With just days left of the summer transfer window, Football League World takes a look at the business that could still happen at Carrow Road...

Sargent linked with Farke reunion at Leeds United

Despite a disappointing start to life in East Anglia, Josh Sargent has established himself as a key member of the Norwich first team in recent months.

The USA international notched 13 goals in the Championship last season, and has started the current campaign with two goals in his first three matches.

The forward has come a long way after finding the net just four times in his debut season at Carrow Road, when Norwich were relegated from the Premier League as they finished bottom of the table.

Daniel Farke was the Canaries boss who signed Sargent, and even though he left Norwich long before Sargent found his feet, he has been credited with an interest in re-uniting with the attacker at his new club Leeds United.

Leeds are currently short of forward options courtesy of Patrick Bamford's hamstring injury, and Football Insider confirmed last week that they are looking to bring Sargent to Elland Road.

The same outlet confirmed on Sunday that Sargent is keen on making the move to Yorkshire.

Hanging on to Sargent could be vital to Norwich's promotion chances, meaning Wagner will surely be hoping they can see off the interest from their Championship rivals.

European striker linked

With Sargent's potential departure in mind, Norwich have been linked with a move for Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo.

The Finland international, who is an international team-mate of former Carrow Road favourtie Pukki, scored 19 goals in Serie B last term and is the subject of speculation linking him with clubs across Europe.

Tutto Mercato (via Sport Witness) suggest that Pohjanpalo is of interest to Cagliari, Leeds, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich.

With such hot competition for the striker's signature, it could take a windfall from the sale of Sargent for Norwich to be able to complete the move.

Interest in another South American star

With Brazilian Gabriel Sara making a fine start to his second season at Carrow Road and Chilean Marcelino Nunez also at the club, it has been suggested that Norwich could dip back into the South American market before the transfer window closes.

ESPN Brazil has claimed that a deal has been agreed between the Championship side and Palmeiras for Brazilian youngster Pedro Lima.

The move will be a one-year loan, with Lima set to link up with the Norwich U-21 side initially to acclimatise to British football.

He is expected to be involved with the first team by the end of the season, but Norwich will not have an option to buy the 20-year-old in the deal.