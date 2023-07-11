It is now just a number of weeks until the 2023/24 Championship campaign gets underway.

Norwich City certainly face a potentially tricky opener, hosting an ambitious Hull City side at Carrow Road on August 5th.

Between now and then, though, there will no doubt be plenty of transfer business done by the Canaries.

Boss David Wagner has already overseen four arrivals so far this summer in Borja Sainz, Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey and Ashley Barnes, and there are more being eyed.

What is the latest Norwich City transfer news?

With the above said, below, we've rounded up all of the latest Norwich City transfer news.

Archie Mair heads out on loan

In very recent transfer news surrounding the club, young Canaries goalkeeper Archie Mair has agreed to head out on loan.

The 22-year-old has agreed to join non-league outfit Gateshead, with the driving force behind the decision said to be the chance to play regular first team football.

"I want to be number one. That's the main thing about being here," Mair told Gateshead club media.

"I want to play week in and week out, help lead the team and be the goalkeeper that they look back towards and have a bit of faith in.

"Having that pressure and weight on my shoulders, I'm really looking forward to that."

Mair also spent spells out on loan last season. First, in the National League South with Dartford, before joining National League promotion winners Notts County.

Norwich and Watford battle for Rafael Camacho

Another very recent transfer report to emerge surrounding the Canaries revolves around Sporting CP's Rafael Camacho.

In recent days, Football Insider reported that the two Championship sides are keen on the ex-Liverpool attacker.

Their report states that the 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact since his move to Portugal, and is open to a return to England this summer.

Interestingly, the report also reveals that Norwich boss David Wagner is a long-term admirer of the player, so it will certainly be interesting to see if anything comes of this one in the coming days and weeks.

Camacho has just one-year left on his current deal in Portugal, so perhaps a deal can be struck at a decent price.

Galatasaray set for Rashica talks

In further Norwich City transfer news of late, Milot Rashica's list of potential suitors this summer is growing if reports from Turkish outlet Star are to be believed.

Galatasaray are one of the sides keen on a permanent deal, with club boss Okan Burul said to be an admirer of the winger's talent after his loan spell at the club last season.

Galatasaray are now reported to be preparing to hold a private meeting with Rashica in the coming days to convince him to return, with negotiations with Norwich also said to be taking place in the background.

Interestingly, the report does state that Rashica wants to continue his career in England, which perhaps leaves the door open for a Norwich return.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens with regards to Rashica's future in the coming days and weeks.