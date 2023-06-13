Norwich City will be looking to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League this summer.

The Canaries were unable to earn a play-off place this season despite a managerial change midway through the campaign.

David Wagner was unable to turn around the team’s fortune following the dismissal of Dean Smith at the end of 2022, with the team ultimately finishing 11th in the table.

What is the latest Norwich City transfer news?

Here we look at all the latest transfer news surrounding the club at this stage of the summer…

Stuart Webber to depart

Norwich have confirmed that the club’s sporting director will be leaving the club next year.

The recruitment chief served his notice in March and will see out the final year of his contract.

This development comes amid reports linking him with a move to Leeds United or a move abroad to La Liga.

Webber has been with the club since 2017 and has played a crucial role in the club’s transfer strategy in that time.

Chiedozie Ogbene pursuit

Norwich City have joined the race to sign Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene on a free transfer.

The forward’s contract with Rotherham United expires this summer, meaning he is available as a free agent.

According to The Star, the Canaries face competition from Sheffield Wednesday for the forward’s signing.

No decision has yet been made over where Ogbene will play next season, with the player currently recovering from an injury issue.

Andrew Omobamidele attracting interest

Webber hinted earlier this year that Norwich will be open to offers for Omobamidele this summer.

This has led to the defender attracting interest from a number of clubs.

According to Pink Un, Sheffield United are one such club that is considering an offer for the centre back.

Nottingham Forest have also been linked with the Irishman.

Norwich chasing Max Johnston

Norwich City are in the race to sign 19-year-old Johnston from Motherwell.

According to Pink Un, the Canaries are hoping to secure the signing of the youngster, who is set to be available as a free agent this summer.

The versatile youngster can play in either defence or midfield, having helped Motherwell achieve a seventh place finish in the Scottish Premiership this season.

After earning a breakout campaign, the Scot now looks likely to depart the club this summer having attracted interest from a number of potential clubs.