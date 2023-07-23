Having finished a very disappointing 13th last season, the Canaries will be hoping for much better this time around, with David Wagner in charge from the get-go.

The club's campaign kicks off with a potentially tricky fixture against Hull City on August 5th, though, although the club will be delighted to have home advantage.

Ahead of that date, naturally, transfer moves and rumours are beginning to ramp up, with an increase in activity across the EFL of late.

With that in mind, below, we've rounded up the very latest transfer news surrounding the Canaries and Carrow Road.

Under-21 defender heads out on loan

One of the very latest transfer news stories surrounding the club comes courtesy of Norwich City themselves.

Indeed, the Canaries confirmed on Saturday that under-21 defender Lewis Shipley had headed out on loan for the season to League Two.

Shipley will join Accrington Stanley for the season, and remains contracted to Norwich City until 2025.

Fellow Canary Brad Hills is also at Accrington Stanley having joined them on loan last week, so Shipley will be in familiar company.

Bali Mumba joins Plymouth Argyle

In perhaps more major transfer news, a permanent departure also took place at Carrow Road in recent days.

Indeed, Bali Mumba has departed the Canaries to join recently promoted side Plymouth Argyle.

Mumba spent last season on loan with the Pilgrims, and therefore helped them win that promotion to the Championship.

The youngster departs Carrow Road officially for an undisclosed fee. However, reports suggest that Argyle are set to pay more than £1 million for the 21-year-old's signature.

Scottish prospect lands at Carrow Road

It has not only been outgoings at Carrow Road in recent days, though.

Indeed, whilst the club have lost some young talent, they have also made sure to snap up some in the meantime.

As confirmed by the club, Norwich City have completed the signing of Gabriel Forsyth, from Hamilton Academical.

The 16-year-old has made a number of senior appearances for the Scottish side, and joins Norwich City on a long-term professional deal.

Speaking to the club's media channels upon his arrival, Forsyth told club media: "It's amazing to join such a big club."

"I've already started, so I'm excited to get started in the new season ahead."

Norwich facing potential Sunderland transfer battle

Last of this round-up, but certainly not least, Norwich City are potentially set for a transfer battle with fellow Championship side Sunderland.

That is because both the Canaries and Sunderland have given Swedish youth international Gideon Granstrom a trial within their youth ranks this summer.

Norwich City get their 23/24 campaign underway at Carrow Road versus Hull City.

That is according to the Eastern Daily Press, who report that information was revealed to them by the player's agent and father.

Their report suggests that the 17-year-old has spent ten days in England to complete a block of training with both the Black Cats and Norwich.

No news yet as to which club he has or will decide to sign for, if any.