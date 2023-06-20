Norwich City face a busy summer transfer window ahead of the new Championship season.

David Wagner will be hoping to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League over the next 12 months.

The Canaries had a disappointing first campaign back in the second tier, ultimately finishing 11th in the table.

Work is already underway to bridge the gap to their promotion chasing rivals, with the likes of Ashley Barnes and Shane Duffy already signed to the team.

What are the latest Norwich City transfer headlines?

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding the Norfolk club…

Sainz personal terms

Norwich have agreed terms with Spanish winger Borja Sainz ahead of a potential move from Turkish club Giresunspor.

According to Sports Digitale, the Championship side have reached an agreement with the 22-year-old ahead of a potential move to Carrow Road.

An agreement has yet to be reached with the Turkish Super Lig side, who suffered relegation from the domestic top flight this season.

However, Sainz was a standout performer in the team as he contributed nine goals and four assists.

Teemu Pukki admission

The Finland international departed Norwich City at the end of last season, ending a five-year association with the club.

The striker has recently admitted that he did not enjoy his final year at Carrow Road.

Pukki claimed that he is hoping to regain the fire that he felt he lost during his last 12 months with the club.

His future has yet to be decided following his Norwich departure, although it is expected that his next step will become clearer in the coming days.

Norwich are unlikely to earn the signature of Johnston this summer, according to Pink Un.

The Motherwell defender is set to become a free agent this summer, which has led to interest from the Canaries.

It is understood that the full back has even gone so far as to visit the club’s Colney training ground prior to the end of last season.

But, despite the player being keen on the move, neither party has been able to come to an agreement on terms of a deal which now makes it unlikely that he will sign to Norwich.

Ipswich Town, Watford competition

Norwich are set to compete with rivals Ipswich, as well as Watford, for the potential signing of Georgi Rusev.

According to Football Insider, all three Championship sides are plotting a move for the winger.

The Bulgarian has enhanced his reputation with his performances in the last 12 months, leading to speculation over his future.

The 24-year-old contributed seven goals and 15 assists to CSKA 1948’s season, and is thought to be keen on a possible move to England.