Norwich City had a dramatic start to the new Championship season.

Adam Idah secured all three points for the Canaries in stoppage time against Hull City on Saturday.

His 96th minute strike saw the team earn a 2-1 win over the Tigers to get off to a winning start to the new term.

Wagner’s side will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League over the next year.

The final few weeks of the transfer window allows the club the chance to improve the first team squad for that challenge.

What is the latest Norwich City transfer news?

Norwich have already added some fresh faces to the squad, but could still complete further incoming and outgoing deals before the 1 September deadline.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding the Norfolk club…

Milot Rashica’s future at Norwich City

Milot Rashica’s position at Norwich has been called into question throughout the summer.

The attacking midfielder spent last season out on loan with Galatasaray after an underwhelming first year at Carrow Road.

His impressive performances helped the Turkish giants to a first Super Lige title since 2019, which has led to speculation he may complete a permanent move back to the club.

However, according to Connor Southwell, any suggestions that a move is close is wide of the mark.

Norwich City eyeing Venezia forward Joel Pohjanpalo

It has been reported by TuttoMercatoWeb that Norwich are among a number of clubs eyeing a move for Venezia forward Joel Pohjanpalo.

The striker contributed 19 goals and seven assists in Serie B last year, helping the team to an eighth place finish in the table.

His goal scoring feats have led to speculation that he could depart the Italian club this summer.

Norwich face competition from the likes of Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers in the race for his signature.

Could Sam McCallum depart Norwich City this summer?

According to the BBC, Swansea City are interested in signing Sam McCallum from the Canaries this summer.

The Swans are in need of reinforcement at left-back following the departure of Ryan Manning at the end of last season.

Right-footed Josh Key featured in that position in Michael Duff’s opening game in charge at the weekend, a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

But a long-term solution has been found in McCallum, who was an unused substitute in Norwich’s clash with Hull on Saturday.

The 22-year-old may need to exit Carrow Road to get greater first team minutes this campaign, with Swansea now appearing as a potential option.

What is the latest surrounding Max Aarons' future?

Southampton have previously been linked with a move for Max Aarons in this window.

According to Talksport, the Saints have identified the full back as a potential replacement for Tino Livramento.

Livramento has since completed his move to Newcastle United, departing the south coast club for a reported £35 million deal.

This could now see Southampton step up their interest in the Norwich defender, whose future with the Championship club has been under question throughout the summer.

Aarons was also previously linked with potential moves to West Ham and Fulham earlier in the window, but he has remained with Norwich for the time being.