It has been a busy old summer at Norwich City.

The Canaries are targeting renewed heights and ambitions under the management of David Wagner, who is charging into his first full season in Norfolk after taking the reigns at the turn of the year.

He has welcomed five fresh faces to the club in the form of experienced free agent trio Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy - all of whom departed Premier League sides over the summer - alongside Christian Fassnacht and highly-regarded young defender Emmanuel Adegboyega from Drogheda United.

Simutaneously, a number of players have also sought the Norwich exit door amid what has been a summer of transition and, it will be hoped, transformation in the wake of a disappointing mid-table finish last time out.

That said, then, it seems a good time to run through all the latest transfer news at Norwich as the summer window nears its conclusion later this month.

Milot Rashica informs Norwich City of transfer decision

As per Turkish outlet Hurriyet, the winger has communicated his desire to Norwich for a move to Galatasaray this summer.

It is believed that the Super Lig heavyweights have constructed a €5m (£4.3m) package to bring the Kosovan forward back to Turkey following a successful loan spell last term, although they are still falling short of the €8m (£6.9m) asking price that has been set by Norwich.

Rashica joined Norwich ahead of their Premier League crusade in the 2021/22 campaign as an exciting €11m (£9.4m) arrival from Werder Bremen, although he was one of many players that failed to acclimatise to the top flight as relegation promptly followed, paving the way for a temporary switch to Istanbul.

The 27-year-old scored four times and laid on a further six in 26 outings to help Galatasaray to their first league title in four years.

Andrew Omobamidele eyed by AC Milan

Omobamidele has also attracted interest from the continent as of late, with La Gazetta dello Sport revealing that AC Milan have set their sights on the commanding central defender.

The report states that Norwich are demanding a €15m (£12.92m) outlay to the Rossoneri, who are keen to expand their recruitment network beyond the top five leagues and have been admirers of Omobamidele for quite some time.

It is said that they have indeed notified the Canaries of their interest as they look to add a younger defender to their ranks.

Max Aarons leaves for Bournemouth and issues farewell statement

Aarons' departure was inevitable for a long time, although nobody could have anticipated the turn of events that would conjure his exit.

The right-back had agreed to join Championship rivals Leeds United and had even headed up to Yorkshire for a medical, only to perform a u-turn and embark down south to sign with Bournemouth instead in a deal that could see Norwich net up to £12m.

Naturally, it has left a bitter taste in the mouths of Leeds supporters and will arrive as a major blow to former-Norwich boss Daniel Farke, too.

And in the immediate aftermath of the saga, Aarons took to social media to pen an poignant farwell message to the club that he had spent his whole career at prior to switching to the Cherries, while paying his respects to Farke for good measure.