It has been a busy summer window ahead of David Wagner's first full season in the Norwich City dugout, with newfound optimism coming to the fore after a disappointing campaign last time out.

Winning promotion won't be easy, but their recruitment this summer has been positive and they will be looking to enjoy a successful end to the transfer window.

Focusing on the present though, here is all the latest transfer news from Norwich.

Leeds United plot Josh Sargent swoop

In a development that will no doubt leave Wagner worried, Josh Sargent has emerged as the latest name on Leeds United's striker wishlist according to Football Insider.

With Rodrigo Moreno no longer at the club, Patrick Bamford currently on the treatment table, Wilfried Gnonto refusing to partake in fixtures and January signing Georginio Rutter still yet to hit the ground running in West Yorkshire, Leeds have been linked to a plethora of strikers across the summer.

Sargent is yet another striker to be targeted by the Whites and it is believed that they could well test Norwich's resolve with a formal bid for his services.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has a connection with the player that could play a part in any such deal too, having signed the USA international for the Canaries from Werder Bremen in 2021.

Sargent enjoyed his best season to date in Norfolk last term by scoring 13 times and laying on another two from 40 league games.

Leeds United target Kenny McLean

Sargent is not the only Norwich player to have been identified by Farke, with midfielder Kenny McLean also appearing on the German's radar ahead of a potential reunion.

This is according to TEAMtalk, who state that Leeds are eyeing McLean to replace Tyler Adams as he edges closer to a switch to Bournemouth for a fee believed to be in the region of £20m.

It is claimed that Adams has passed a medical and agreed a five-year deal on the south coast.

However, Norwich will not part easily with McLean who has two years still to run on his current contract and was a mainstay last season, featuring in 35 matches.

They would unsurprisingly be reluctant to lose him to a rival Championship club unless the right offer comes in, although Leeds are said to be admirers of the experience that the Scotsman would add to a largely inexperienced squad and to a midfield that has been stripped over the off-season with numerous departures.

Norwich City sign George Long

Meanwhile, Norwich have sealed the arrival of shot-stopper George Long on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old has joined following his exit from Millwall, where he had slipped down the pecking order and found himself as second-in-command after Matija Sarkic arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He has been brought in as an immediate replacement for Tim Krul in the wake of his move to newly-promoted Premier League outfit Luton Town - and will now battle it out with Angus Gunn for a starting spot between the sticks.

Long played 36 times for Millwall in the 2022/23 season as they narrowly missed out on a spot in the top six under Gary Rowett.