It has been a busy start to the summer for Norwich City as they prepare for the new season.

The Canaries were among the promotion favourites in the Championship last season, but they endured an incredibly underwhelming campaign as they finished 13th in the table, with David Wagner winning just seven of his 21 games in charge since replacing Dean Smith in January.

Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Josh Martin, Michael McGovern, Teemu Pukki and Danel Sinani have departed the club at the end of their contracts, while Wagner has been active in the transfer market, bringing in Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey.

There are likely to be further incomings and outgoings over the coming months and with the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from Carrow Road.

What is the latest Norwich City transfer news?

According to The Telegraph, Palace are considering a £20 million move for Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele as a potential replacement for Marc Guehi, who could depart Selhurst Park this summer amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

However, the Eagles may face competition for Omobamidele as Nottingham Forest, AC Milan and Nice have previously been linked.

Omobamidele, who is under contract at Carrow Road until summer 2026, scored one goal in 35 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries last season and captained the side on a number of occasions.

Outgoing sporting director Stuart Webber revealed that the club turned down a bid of over £20 million for Omobamidele in January and admitted there is a strong chance he could leave this summer.

"We turned down an offer in January, which was bigger than we had for Ben Godfrey (who joined Everton for £20m in 2020). That’s what we think of Andrew and the level of club that is talking to us about him," Webber told The Athletic in May.

"So I think there is a big possibility he could go in this window, if I’m honest. Do we want him to? No. But it will get to a point where if it helps us do other stuff at the club, and also if it’s right for the player.

"The one in January actually wasn’t right for us and probably wasn’t quite right for him as well at that time when I spoke to him and about him. It was a foreign club.

"If we start here on September 1 with Andrew, I’d be very surprised and very happy."

Is Max Aarons set for Fulham?

The Telegraph also claim that Fulham are considering a move for Omobamidele's team-mate Max Aarons.

Marco Silva is reportedly keen to add competition for Kenny Tete in the right-back position after Cedric Soares returned to Arsenal at the end of his loan spell, with the Cottagers weighing up a £10 million bid for Aarons.

Webber revealed that he believes it is the right time for Aarons to depart Carrow Road, but says the club are willing to allow him to leave for free when his contract expires next summer if their valuation is not met.

"I think it’s time probably for Max to make a move, if I’m honest. I’ve said that to him," Webber told The Athletic.

"I think he’s outgrown the club.

"I think he’s ready to go, and he needs a new stimulus now, and that’s OK.

"But it’s got to be right for us as a club because we’d rather lose him on a free in a year than sell him cheap now, which then devalues our other players, and we still then have to replace him.

"We’re comfortable if Max ends up leaving in a year."

Chiedozie Ogbene joins Luton Town

The Canaries were reportedly one of the clubs interested in Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, along with Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and sides from abroad.

Ogbene enjoyed an excellent season for the Millers in which he scored nine goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions to help Matt Taylor's side to Championship safety.

The 26-year-old was attracting interest with his contract at the New York Stadium set to expire, but he has now joined newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town, revealing that the opportunity to play in the top flight was too good to turn down.

Teemu Pukki's new club

Striker Teemu Pukki departed Carrow Road at the end of his contract this summer, and he has made the move to MLS side Minnesota United.

Pukki scored 88 goals in 210 appearances for the Canaries, reaching double figures for goals in each of his seasons at the club and playing a key role in their promotions to the Premier League in 2019 and 2021.

The 33-year-old will join Minnesota as a Designated Player on a deal until 2025 and he will be hoping to improve his new side's fortunes with the club currently sitting 12th in the Western Conference.