It’s been a disappointing Championship campaign for Norwich City so far.

The Canaries were expected to improve significantly from last season and despite a good turn of form towards the end of last year, it could well prove to be another frustrating campaign for Norwich.

David Wagner’s side is without a win in their last three league games, and that has resulted in them sliding down the Championship table once again.

The Canaries find themselves sitting in 13th place on 35 points, five points adrift of the play-off places with 20 league games left.

Norwich have work to do in the second half of this campaign to make the play-offs, so to further strengthen their cause, Wagner may be keen to add some fresh faces to his squad.

So, with that said, here we have looked at the latest transfer news involving Norwich City…

West Ham keeping an eye on Jonathan Rowe

Premier League side West Ham United are monitoring Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe, according to the Evening Standard.

The Hammers are suffering from a few injury concerns, and therefore, they are said to be keeping an eye on Rowe as he continues to shine for the Championship side.

West Ham are reportedly keen on ensuring they meet their requirements for home-grown players in their Premier League, and to do so, they have identified Rowe as a potential solution.

However, according to this report, West Ham’s interest in Rowe will depend on what happens to Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

The Hammers are said to be interested in Clarke, but a deal for the winger may not happen until the summer due to the high asking price.

Wolves make Dexter Lembikisa decision amid Norwich City interest

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have recalled defender Dexter Lembikisa from his loan spell at Rotherham United.

The Rotherham Advertiser has confirmed that Lembikisa has ended his time at The New York Stadium and claimed that Wolves now plan on sending the 20-year-old out on loan to another Championship side for the remainder of the campaign.

This news comes after it was reported in December by TEAMtalk that teams such as Norwich, West Brom, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, and Blackburn Rovers are all interested in the player.

The report claims that the Premier League side have held talks with several potential suitors after Lembikisa impressed during his time with the Millers.

The 20-year-old played 25 games for the Millers in the Championship during his time there, grabbing one goal in the process, which came in the win over the Canaries earlier in the campaign.

Lembikisa is contracted at Wolves until the summer of 2026, so they will hope a loan to a side higher up the Championship will help when he returns to Molineux.

Norwich City among sides interested in Max Willoughby

It has been reported by the Daily Record (11:27, 10/01) that Norwich are among the sides interested in signing Motherwell defender Max Willoughby.

However, the Canaries aren’t the only side keen as they face competition from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth and Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Willoughby has come through the ranks at Motherwell, and the report claims that the Scottish side are keen to keep hold of the player and hope the pathway to their first team is an advantage in doing just that.