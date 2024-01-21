Norwich City earned an important win in their bid for a top six finish in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries moved up to eighth in the table following a 2-0 victory over rivals West Brom.

The gap to the play-off places is now just two points, with Coventry City occupying sixth place.

There are now just four points separating David Wagner’s side from fifth place Albion, with goals from Josh Sargent and Jonathan Rowe proving the difference between the two sides at Carrow Road.

The January transfer window remains open for just over one more week, meaning time is running out for clubs to finalise deals.

The summer window proved a busy time for the club, with several fresh faces arriving.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

But the winter window has been relatively quiet so far, as we reach the closing stages of the January period.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding Norwich…

Wagner discusses Rowe’s future

Wagner has spoken about the uncertainty regarding the future of Jonathan Rowe.

The forward has been a breakout star this season for the Norfolk outfit, which has attracted transfer interest. But the Norwich boss has played down the possibility of the winger departing Carrow Road this month.

"There are no signs, no indications he will move this month,” said Wagner, via Sky Sports.

"I am confident he will be with us at the end of the month. His performance today was at a high level, the same as all the players - he went close twice in the first half, scored a good goal in the second and his energy was great throughout.

"He is an excellent young player but there is still a lot of work to be done."

Villa eyeing Norwich forward

Aston Villa are one of the sides keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Rowe’s future.

According to Birmingham Live, the Midlands outfit is prepared to make a move for the 20-year-old this January if their pursuit of Morgan Rogers reaches a dead-end.

Middlesbrough have set a £10 million asking price for the winger, but it remains to be seen whether the Premier League side will be willing to match that figure.

Villa could also face competition from the likes of Brentford and Tottenham in their attempts to sign Rowe, with all three clubs interested in the youngster.

Norwich lose out to Bristol City

According to Bristol Live, Bristol City are set to win the race to sign Josh Stokes this January.

It has been claimed that a deal worth £250,000 has been negotiated between the Robins and non-league side Aldershot Town.

Bristol City faced competition from Norwich, Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Derby County.

However, the club is set to confirm the arrival of the attacking midfielder as City eye further improvements to their first team squad before the 1 February deadline.