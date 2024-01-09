It has been an underwhelming season for Norwich City so far in the Championship.

After a turbulent start to the season, it had looked like the Canaries had turned a corner with a five-game unbeaten run in December, but their form has declined once again in recent weeks.

Norwich are without a win in their last three league games, and they were held to a 1-1 draw by League One side Bristol Rovers at Carrow Road in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

David Wagner's side currently sit 13th in the Championship table, five points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Friday night.

With the January transfer window now open for business, Wagner will be keen to strengthen his squad, and we rounded up all the latest Canaries news.

Norwich join race for Wolves defender

According to TEAMtalk, Norwich, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion are all interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dexter Lembikisa, who is currently on loan at Rotherham United.

Lembikisa joined the Millers on a season-long loan in the summer, and he has impressed at the New York Stadium so far, scoring one goal in 27 appearances in all competitions.

Wolves are said to be "open to the prospect of recalling the 20-year-old and sending him higher up in the Championship", and Rotherham manager Leam Richardson was coy when asked about the defender's future.

"I prefer not to speak about individuals. He's a Wolves player, if they want to call him back, they'll call him back," Richardson said, speaking to Football League World after his side's 1-0 defeat at Fulham in the FA Cup third round on Friday night.

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is attracting significant Championship interest this month, with journalist Darren Witcoop claiming that seven second tier clubs are chasing his signature, including Norwich, Sunderland, Cardiff City, Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

Moore has struggled for game time at the Vitality Stadium this season, with many of his 11 appearances in all competitions coming from the bench, but he has still scored two goals, including netting in the 3-2 win at Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports that Sunderland are currently leading the race for Moore, with the Black Cats said to be hoping to "clinch the deal quickly", but according to Witcoop, the Welsh international would favour a return to former club Cardiff.

Bournemouth will allow Moore to depart on loan, but the Cherries could sanction his permanent departure this month.

Canaries eye National League player

According to The Sun, Norwich are one of a number of clubs interested in Bromley midfielder Ben Krauhaus.

The Canaries, Leicester City, Cardiff City and Hull City are all said to have scouted Krahaus recently, while Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Oxford United have also watched him in action.

Krahaus came through the Bromley academy, and he has played a key role for the club this season, scoring five goals in 28 appearances to help Andy Woodman's side to second in the National League table.

The 19-year-old only signed a new deal at Hayes Lane in November, but as his list of suitors increases, Bromley could be facing a battle to hold on to one of their prized assets.