Norwich City may look to strengthen their squad during the upcoming January transfer window, which could mean that the Norfolk outfit will allow one or two players to leave Carrow Road.

The Canaries have endured an inconsistent season so far under Johannes Hoff Thorup, with impressive victories over the likes of Watford, Hull City and Luton Town, as well as a few disappointing defeats against sides below them in the table, such as Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers.

Norwich currently find themselves outside the play-off places of the Championship by a handful of points as we approach the halfway stage of 2024-25, and they will want to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later after not winning in their last two outings.

January could prove to be an important month at Carrow Road, with Norwich's incoming and outgoing business likely to be key to whether they can mount a promotion push during the second half of the campaign.

Christian Fassnacht touted for Norwich City exit in 2025

Many Norwich supporters will be concerned that Borja Sainz, who is the top scorer in the Championship, could attract interest in January, especially after he was linked with a move to Athletic Bilbao during the summer transfer window.

However, when we asked our Canaries fan pundit, Zeke Downes, which player he feels is most likely to be desperate for a move away in January, he had a different answer.

"One player I imagine is desperate for a move away is Christian Fassnacht," Zeke told FLW.

"He came to us with a lot of promise. He had a decent amount of pedigree, but it has just not worked out, unfortunately.

"I still think there is a player in there, as he did get a few goals last season, and he knows how to get into good positions, but the manager does not seem to really rate him.

"I don't think he has what we need for this style of play, and he is in his thirties now, so he will likely want a move away."

Christian Fassnacht may want to depart in January to earn regular game-time

It would make sense for Fassnacht to be seeking a move away from Carrow Road during the transfer window, given the fact that he has made just three appearances in the Championship so far this term, and he is out of contract in the summer.

The Canaries signed the Switzerland international from Young Boys last summer, and he scored six goals in the second tier as Norwich reached the play-offs last season, but he has struggled for minutes so far this term, partly due to an Achilles injury which has plagued him since the beginning of the campaign.

Christian Fassnacht's Norwich City Stats (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 50 6 3 Stats Correct As Of December 11, 2024

He has already been linked with a return to his former club Young Boys ahead of January, so it would be no surprise to see him leave Norwich in January as he enters the final months of his deal.