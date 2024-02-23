Highlights Abu Kamara thrives at Portsmouth with eight goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Norwich City consider Kamara as a potential long-term replacement for Jon Rowe.

Kamara's success is a testament to the effectiveness of player loans for development.

Abu Kamara has impressed on loan at Portsmouth this season, helping the club go six points clear at the top of League One as they look to return to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

The attacker joined Pompey on loan in the summer and has been a revelation for John Mousinho's side, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists in all competitions in his 40 appearances for the club.

As loan spells go, it's been a perfect one for the 20-year-old. He's playing regular football for a side doing well in a lower league, and he's thriving.

Abu Kamara's form at Portsmouth - Transfermarkt Competition P G A League One 34 6 8 EFL Trophy 3 2 0 League Cup 2 0 1 FA Cup 1 0 0

Parent club Norwich City will no doubt have been very impressed with his form this season, and he's in with a good chance of becoming a first-team regular for the Canaries next season.

Jon Rowe has been a standout player for David Wagner's side this season, playing in the same position as Kamara. However, Rowe is currently sidelined with injury and Norwich might have to think about replacing him permanently in the mid-term given his form in the Championship.

Carlton Palmer: Portsmouth loan is perfect for Abu Kamara

Speaking to Football League World, ex-England international and pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Kamara has proved to Norwich that he's a suitable replacement for Jon Rowe if he was to leave.

He said, "On loan Norwich City attacker Abu Kamara is setting very, very high standards. He’s on loan at Portsmouth and scored a brace away at Shrewsbury, which saw Portsmouth win 3-0 in December.

“The 20-year-old has emerged as a key figure for Pompey this season, notching six league goals in 34 appearances. This is what you want to see when you let a young player go out on loan, you want to see a player doing really well.

“He’s attracting a lot of interest from a lot of clubs, and he’s done very well, so he could be a long-term replacement for Jon Rowe.

“When you send a player out on loan you want them to do well, and you want them to be attracting attention. You’ve sent them out on loan to get experience. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the kid, and he’s done well."

Kamara can replace Rowe

Rowe was subject to plenty of interest in the January transfer window with the likes of Aston Villa and Wolves interested in him, according to The Sun, while Brentford and Spurs were also keen on the 20-year-old, according to Sky Sports.

Prior to his injury earlier this month, Rowe had scored 13 goals and registered four assists in 32 appearances for the club, cementing himself as one of the best attacking players in the league.

Given the interest in him, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Rowe depart Carrow Road in the summer, especially if the club don't win promotion to the Premier League.

Related Jonathan Rowe makes Ipswich Town admission after last year's Norwich City clash Rowe talked the talk - and he was relieved that he could walk the walk during the game at Portman Road.

However, whilst this would be a blow, it wouldn't be the end of the world for Norwich thanks to Abu Kamara's emergence.

After impressing in League One, Kamara could make a seamless transition to Championship football and be a ready-made Rowe replacement.

This is ideal for the Canaries as it would save them money on any potential replacement and highlights the effectiveness of their academy and player loan structure.