This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have been told not to worry about the possibility of a January exit for Borja Sainz, who has lit up the Championship so far and has been valued at £15 million by Football League World's Canaries fan pundit.

Johannes Hoff Thorup was tasked with overcoming adversity following his election into the Carrow Road dugout in May, with star midfielder Gabriel Sara leaving for Galatasaray before both Jon Rowe and Abu Kamara forced through moves to Marseille and Hull City respectively.

It was always going to be a difficult navigation for the Dane, who lost three of his best and most valuable players - including two academy products of the same position on the left-hand side - while attempting to conduct the requisite summer squad surgery to help Norwich build on last season's defeat in the play-off semi-finals and stake a Premier League return.

However, Sainz has admirably stepped up to the mantle in the absence of Rowe and Kamara.

Understandable concerns were felt regarding just how Norwich were going to successfully fill their left-sided wing void, but no questions remain anymore following a mightily-impressive start to the Championship campaign from the Spaniard.

Norwich are situated in seventh place heading into the October international break and for that, they can largely thank Sainz, who has found the back of the net on seven occasions - including a hat-trick against Derby County - alongside opening his account for assists by setting up Marcelino Nunez and Josh Sargent during Saturday's 4-0 rout of Hull City.

£15m Norwich City, Borja Sainz transfer claim issued ahead of January window

Naturally, there will be a certain element of fear that Sainz could potentially get prized away when the January transfer window rolls around. Indeed, that line of thinking will only amplify if his rich vein of form continues.

With that in mind, we asked our resident Norwich fan pundit, Zeke Downes, whether he believes Sainz could leave the club in the next window and the value he would put the Spanish winger at.

"I imagine that Borja Sainz will be getting some interest in January, it's only right that he will," Zeke told Football League World.

"I think if he wasn't going to get any then I would be a bit surprised, because he's leading the league for goal contributions and he's stepped up his game to a whole new level.

Borja Sainz's 2024/25 Championship stats for Norwich City via FotMob, as of October 8 Appearances 9 Goals 7 xG 4.41 Shots 28 Assists 2 xA 1.66 Chances created 11 Successful dribbles 17 Dribble success rate 47.2% Touches in opposition box 47

"Last season he showed some promise and he scored a few long-range goals, but he's actually now adding a lot more and a real range of goals.

"I think if he can add assists as well, which he's starting to as he got two at the weekend, then I would be thinking that he is definitely going to attract interest.

"He has to be up there as one of the best players in the league, or I think he will end up being that - maybe not just yet. But I don't think we have to worry about it [Sainz leaving Norwich] unless it's a big bid, we do need him so we can charge more.

Related Norwich City turned £150k into £25m with stunning early transfer: View Norwich City's current hierarchy can learn a lot from a bargain signing they made back in 2016

"After him, there's not many other options and if he gets injured then we're a bit stuffed, but in terms of a price tag I would maybe think £15 million.

"We aren't going to accept anything, so I wouldn't be worried about it."

Norwich City must resist all potential Borja Sainz transfer offers

Admittedly, the prospect of losing Sainz in January does look less likely when you consider the money Norwich made from player sales across the summer, and Ben Knapper and co will doubtless be against losing yet another prized asset.

However, the possibility cannot be ruled out completely and a number of Premier League vultures and continental suitors could receive a mid-season boost by sealing a swoop.

Sainz is exhibiting form far above Championship level at the minute, and it would be a significant surprise if he was not on numerous recruitment radars.

£15 million does appear to be a reasonable asking price, although the reality is that Norwich should really resist any forthcoming offers. Sainz is indispensable for Hoff Thorup's side, who are beginning to fly up the table and will have one eye on finishing the season in the top-six.

Their chances of doing so would, of course, be considerably weakened in the event of a potential departure for Sainz, even if he would bring in strong reinvestment funds. However, it is difficult to see Norwich truly considering any approaches and that would represent a big success come January.