This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have been told to try and broker an exit for Jacob Sørensen, who has been a bit-part player throughout his Carrow Road career and appears to lack a long-term future with the club.

Sørensen joined Norwich from Danish outfit Esbjerg in July 2020 and racked up 32 Championship appearances during his debut campaign as the Canaries achieved promotion to the Premier League.

But the former Denmark U21 international has failed to kick on ever since. Injuries have plagued his stay in Norfolk, and he's yet to make more than 20 league appearances in a single season since his opening term.

Now aged 27, Sørensen has started just 11 times under fellow countryman Johannes Hoff Thorup this term.

Jacob Sørensen's career stats by club via FotMob, as of March 13 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2018-2020 Esbjerg 113 7 4 2020- Norwich City 102 4 3

Marcelino Nunez's injury absence has opened the door for Sørensen to play more regularly in recent times, but he's still some way down in Thorup's pecking order when the Dane has a full squad to choose from.

Sørensen signed a new 12-month contract last summer, which includes the option for a further year at Norwich's disposal.

Norwich City told to seal transfer exit for Jacob Sørensen

FLW asked our resident Norwich fan pundit, Zeke Downes, to name one player he believes has outstayed their welcome with the club.

Long-serving winger Onel Hernandez could have also been a viable option, however, Zeke opted to go with Sørensen, who he has claimed simply isn't up to the level.

"I don't like to talk negatively about players really," Zeke told FLW.

"But also, there is one player - Jacob Sørensen - and I don't know how he's still with the club.

"He's been with us for a long time now and he's one of the last ones left of the promotion-winning team in 2021, so he's got that experience.

"But he's not really good enough. We've had to play him recently because of the lack of midfield options, but overall and once we've strengthened our squad even more next season, I don't see how he gets in.

Related ”I hope” - Angus Gunn reveals stance on Norwich City contract talks Angus Gunn's contract with Norwich City is set to expire at the end of the campaign

"He's very injury prone as well, which isn't what you need in your midfield."

Norwich City must work on squad depth issue

It could be argued that Sørensen's increased minutes as of late suggests where exactly Norwich's weakness is. Thorup is hardly blessed with the sort of squad depth which underpins many promotion-winning sides, and it's little wonder Norwich have struggled for consistency with shortages of options in certain areas of the pitch.

Sørensen, it must be said, simply hasn't played consistently enough or shown enough in those displays to suggest he can have much of a role in a side with Premier League ambitions - even if Norwich are likely to fall short in their pursuit of a second successive play-off finish.

All things considered, it's a surprise the Dane has managed to stay at Carrow Road for this long and Norwich should be looking to bolster their squad depth, particularly in midfield, once the summer window rolls around.