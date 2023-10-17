Highlights Todd Cantwell wasn't close with Stuart Webber during his time at Norwich City, which he finds abnormal in the football industry.

Cantwell had a strong relationship with manager Daniel Farke, who believed in him and gave him opportunities to play.

Norwich may have made a mistake by not capitalizing on Cantwell's value when he left for Rangers at a lower price, indicating potential shortcomings in their management.

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has revealed he wasn’t close with Stuart Webber during his time at Norwich City.

Todd Cantwell speaks out after Norwich exit

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at Carrow Road, and he would go on to make over 125 appearances for his boyhood club before joining Rangers on a permanent basis back in January.

Whilst Cantwell was a success story having come through the academy, and he did have some big moments for the Canaries over the years, his time with Norwich ended on a sour note as he was out of the picture.

And, speaking on the Beautiful Game podcast, Cantwell has been discussing his time with the Canaries, as he confirmed that he wasn’t on best terms with sporting director Webber, who had been in post from 2017.

“If I’m being completely honest, me and Stuart never had a relationship. That might seem weird because he was the sporting director of a club when I was there but, for whatever reason, we never had a relationship. It’s a weird one. It’s one that being in football now at the age of 25, I look around and think ‘that was not normal’.

“My relationship was solely with the manager at Norwich so Daniel Farke was the one that saw me train and said ‘why is he not in the first team?’. He gave me my debut and I played loads of games under him, our relationship always grew. Whether that is why Stuart felt he didn’t need to have a relationship with me because of Daniel I don’t know, but he had a relationship with other players.”

What does this mean for Norwich?

Obviously, this is only one side of the story, but it doesn’t look good for Webber, as you would expect a sporting director to have a closer relationship with a player, especially one that has been at the club for so long.

Clearly, Cantwell wasn’t a big fan of Webber in terms of how he handled things, and it’s a shame for all parties that his time ended the way it did.

Given he left for a cut-price, Norwich will feel they made mistakes in the past, as Cantwell would have been worth a decent sum at one stage, so they didn’t capitalise on that.

What next for Norwich and Cantwell?

It’s good for fans to hear from a former player in an honest interview, but his comments will still prompt questions from some supporters, and, as mentioned, it’s just one side of the story.

But, Cantwell’s time at Norwich is done for now, and he will only be focused on helping Rangers, and trying to impress new boss Phillipe Clement, as they look to catch Celtic, who have reestablished themselves as the best team in Glasgow over the past year.

Meanwhile, Norwich will be looking to bounce back after a few difficult weeks, which has seen David Wagner’s side drop down the Championship table.

They are back in action at home to Leeds United, who are managed by former boss Daniel Farke.