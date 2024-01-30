Highlights Norwich City is actively looking to make late additions to their squad in order to improve their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Norwich is facing competition from Celtic for the signing of Bologna forward Sydney van Hooijdonk.

Van Hooijdonk has had limited game time this season and is looking to leave Bologna for more playing opportunities.

Norwich City and sides from Serie A have almost become inseparable from each other in what's left of the January transfer window, with just under two-and-a-half days remaining until the 11pm deadline on Thursday night.

We've already seen two of the Canaries' youth prospects targeted by Italian outfits in the form of Jonathan Rowe and Adam Idah, but now the shoe is firmly on the other foot as Norwich look to bring in some late additions of his own to bolster his side's chances of reaching the play-offs in the final three months of the campaign.

Norwich City set to rival Celtic for Dutch forward

The man in question is Bologna forward Sydney van Hooijdonk, who is currently plying his trade for Bologna under the management of former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta.

The links come from a report by Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato, who claim that there is an increasing likelihood that the forward will depart in the short time frame that remains until Thursday's aforementioned deadline.

It claims that Norwich have come forward with a concrete offer for the forward who has had limited game time for 'I Rossoblù' so far this season, as Wagner looks to add more prowess to an attack that has seen American international Josh Sargent return to action in recent weeks and score twice in City's previous five league outings.

However, the Canaries are set to face stern competition from Scottish giants and current SPFL champions Celtic for his signature, as the Daily Record reported on Sunday that the Hoops also face competition from Eredivisie outfit FC Twente via De Telegraaf, which is inserted into the aforementioned report. However, Celtic have cast eyes on the forward since November, when they made initial inquiries to Bologna.

Speaking to GiveMeSport regarding the possibility of a deal between Bologna and Celtic, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes that there is expectation that he will leave in the coming days.

"It's a concrete possibility. The player wants to leave. He wants to depart because he wants to play, but Bologna have signed Santiago Castro from Velez Sarsfield, so he won't have much space in the squad. They also have Joshua Zirkzee, who is doing fantastic in that position. So, the expectation is for van Hooijdonk to leave in the window's final days."

Sydney van Hooijdonk's profile

The Dutch forward has had an interesting career to date, with his two prolific spells coming in spells with NAC Breda and SC Heerenveen in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and Eredivisie. Meanwhile, his time at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium has seen a major decrease in joy in front of goal for the 23-year-old.

After signing for Bologna back in 2021 on a free transfer from Breda - where he scored 23 times in 70 appearances, van Hooijdonk scored 25 times in 52 appearances in two loan spells that spanned from January 2022 until the conclusion of last season for Heerenveen.

Sydney van Hooijdonk - Serie A Stats 23/24 Total Matches Played 9 Matches Started 2 Goals 0 Shots per Game 0.6 Big Chances Missed 1 Touches per Game 7.0 Average Rating 6.58 All stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of January 30th 2024)

However, this season has been a completely different story for the two-time Netherlands U21 international, with just one goal coming in a 2-0 Coppa Italia victory over Hellas Verona on 31st October.

Related Contrasting claims emerge amid Norwich City player's links to Hellas Verona Idah is inching closer to a switch to Italy, with Norwich potentially prepared to sanction this exit.

Norwich City's chances of signing Sydney van Hooijdonk

Although his goal return has suffered this season, it's still an ambitious move by Norwich to try and force a deal over the line. However, whether they'll be successful is another matter.

Last season, the striker was subject to interest from a plethora of Championship sides, so the admiration is clearly there.

However, given the prestige of Celtic added to the fact his father, Pierre, scored 56 times in 92 appearances at Parkhead between 1995 and 1997, makes it seem extremely hard for Wagner to pursue this particular target.

This means it would be slightly bizarre for Norwich to sanction a move for the aforementioned Adam Idah, as we've seen contrasting reports emerge surrounding his links to Hellas Verona, as well as Lazio's pursuit of the Canaries' star man, Jonathan Rowe.