Norwich City to rival Aston Villa in pursuit of 21-y/o talent from European outfit

Norwich City are keeping tabs on Bordeaux winger Mehdi Zerkane as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s men won the Championship in style, so the task for the recruitment team in recent weeks has been to identify potential new signings for the top-flight. And, according to La Gazette du Fennec, Zerkane is someone the Canaries are looking to bring in.

They state that the Yellows have registered their interest with the French club, although it won’t be straightforward to conclude a deal for Zerkane, as the update reveals that Aston Villa are also keen.

Villa are believed to have had scouts in attendance for Les Girondins recent 3-0 success over Lens, where Zerkane came off the bench to score the third.

It seems likely that the wide man will depart if a suitable offer arrives, because Bordeaux have well-documented off-field issues that means they will have to cash in on players this summer.

However, the update does state that Zerkane would rather stay in Ligue 1 for another season if possible.

The verdict

Norwich need to bring in a winger this summer, so bringing in Zerkane would be exciting, as he is a young, talented player who has the potential to improve.

Of course, there are potential obstacles to this deal, with Villa’s interest an obvious issue along with the fact that Zerkane may not be open to leaving just yet.

But, money talks and Bordeaux’s situation means that they will not be in a position to resist any decent offers, so this could be one to keep an eye on in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.