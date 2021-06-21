Norwich City to rival Arsenal & Newcastle United in chase for Championship defender

Norwich City are the latest club to show an interest in Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

Even though the centre-back was part of the Cottagers side that were relegated, the former Manchester City man generally performed well alongside Joachim Andersen at the back.

Therefore, Adarabioyo was always going to attract attention from Premier League clubs, and it has been claimed that Arsenal and Newcastle were keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.

And, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (16:02) revealed that the Canaries are also monitoring the defender, as bringing in a centre-back is thought to be a priority for Daniel Farke following the Yellows promotion.

It has been reported that Adarabioyo could be available for around £10m due to a release clause in his contract following the Londoners relegation to the second tier.

However, sources have told Football League World that any interested clubs will only have until mid-July to sign the player for that price.

Losing the centre-back would be a big blow for Fulham, who are also expected to see manager Scott Parker depart for Bournemouth in the coming days.

The verdict

It seems inevitable that Adarabioyo will leave in the summer because he is a very talented young defender who is available for what is a bargain price for the next few weeks.

From Norwich’s perspective, he fits the profile for the type of player that they bring in, and you’d have to say he’d be a real coup for the newly-promoted outfit.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the coming weeks and there’s sure to be several offers on the table for the defender to choose from.

