Marseille have made an opening bid for Norwich City's Jon Rowe, although it is reported that it will fall short of Norwich City's valuation and is expected to be rejected.

Sky Sports Transfer Centre Live (09/08, 22:44) have reported that Marseille's bid is short of the Canaries' valuation, but that talks look set to continue between the two clubs.

It's also reported that Leeds United are still keen on a move for Rowe, although he is a player that Norwich would rather keep.

The 21-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Carrow Road, although the Canaries have the option to extend that by 12 months, and it appears that the club's board won't be selling Rowe on the cheap this summer.

Transfer interest in Jon Rowe

Rowe is wanted by a host of clubs this summer, and the Eastern Daily Press have reported that the 21-year-old is wanted by Marseille, Leeds United and Premier League clubs, so it appears the Canaries have a battle on their hands to keep him.

Leeds are searching for a Crysencio Summerville replacement after the Dutchman left for West Ham, and Rowe has been identified by Daniel Farke as a like-for-like replacement.

According to Football Insider, the Whites came forward with a verbal offer of £7 million, which was dismissed by Norwich, and it's reported that the Canaries are demanding at least £15 million for Rowe.

After selling Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray for a reported £20 million recently, Norwich are in a strong position to demand a hefty fee from any Rowe sale, and won't want to lose two of their key players in the same window, especially as we head towards the final few weeks.

It then recently emerged that Marseille were interested in a move for Rowe, and talks are set to continue between the clubs despite their initial offer falling short of Norwich's valuation, according to Sky Sports.

Marseille boss Roberto Di Zerbi reportedly sees Rowe as an alternative to left-sided winger Luis Henrique, who has failed to impress since returning to the French side from Botafogo in January.

Despite Marseille's initial bid set to be rejected, by no means is the winger's future at Carrow Road guaranteed, and there are bound to be plenty of twists and turns before the window closes.

It's easy to see why clubs are interested in Jon Rowe

Prior to suffering an injury early in 2024, Rowe had cemented his status as one of the best players in the league, and he'd registered 12 goals and two assists before February 10th, a very impressive return, especially for a player who was 20 years old at the time.

After recovering from his hamstring injury in April, Rowe failed to register a goal or an assist in the six games he played, but he'd certainly shown enough pre-injury to warrant transfer interest from elsewhere.

Jon Rowe's Championship starts - Fotmob Appearances 32 Starts 25 Goals 12 Assists 2 Chances created 24 Shots on target 24 Cross accuracy 10.5% Dribble success 46.8% Fouls won 54 Duels won 52.0%

It appears that Norwich won't be forced to cash in on Rowe this summer unless the price is right, and the Canaries' faithful will desperately be hoping that he remains at the club, especially after Sara's departure.

There's no denying that Rowe is a star of the future, and he will almost certainly make Norwich big money in the future. However, unless a suitable offer comes in, the Canaries will want to keep him at the club for another season in the hope that he can lead them back to the top flight.