Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe has been in fine form for the Canaries this season, and it has been form that has seen the exciting winger linked with a move away from Carrow Road.

The 20-year-old came through the club's academy and has firmly established himself this campaign as a key player for David Wagner this season, with the East Anglian club pushing for a place in the Championship play-offs.

But his performances this season have resulted in increased interest from the Premier League and beyond, with Serie A side Lazio reportedly making an offer for Rowe's services in the January window - Rowe however rejected the chance to join Maurizio Sarri's side.

Should his form continue following his recovery from a hamstring injury, the likelihood of interest returning in the summer seems probable, especially if the Canaries fail to secure a place in the play-offs, with the likes of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Brentford all keen on a move for the player.

Go Ahead Eagles' Oliver Edvardsen is the perfect replacement for Jonathan Rowe at Norwich City

A player that has been identified by FBRef as a potential like-for-like replacement for Rowe is Go Ahead Eagles winger Oliver Edvardsen.

The 24-year-old joined the Dutch outfit from Norwegian outfit Stabæk in July 2022, and in his debut season in the Netherlands he scored seven goals and provided one assist in 30 games to help the club to an 11th-placed finish in the Eredivisie.

This season, the Norweigan has already bettered his tally this term, netting eight goals in 30 appearances in all competitions so far, and his side are currently sixth in the table following their win over Heerenveen last weekend.

Edvardsen has also featured for his nation at under-16 level, and if he keeps this season's form up then there is no reason as to why he can't get in Stale Solbakken's senior squad in the future.

Jonathan Rowe v Oliver Edvardsen Stats Comparison - 2023-24 Season Rowe - Championship Edvardsen - Eredivisie Appearances 28 22 Average Minutes Per Game 69 73 Goals 12 5 XG (Expected Goals) 5.24 5.58 Assists 2 0 xA (Expected Assists) 1.26 2.51 Shots Per Game 1.9 1.7 Big Chances Missed 4 5 Touches Per Game 31.0 35.6 Big Chances Created 1 2 Key Passes Per Game 0.9 1.0 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 1.0 Possession Lost Per Game 9.4 11.2 Stats Correct As Of February 20, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Similar to Rowe, Edvardsen can also operate on either flank, while also having the ability to also play more centrally, which would provide Wagner with some more options moving forward.

Norwich's transfer business has proved they can deal with Jonathan Rowe's potential departure

Following their 13th-placed finish in the Championship last season, a number of players left Carrow Road, including some names that had been pivotal to their success in recent years.

The likes of Teemu Pukki, Andrew Omobamidele and Max Aarons all departed for pastures new, all of whom had played the majority of that campaign for the Canaries.

Wagner was able to recruit a number of players in the positions required for the season ahead though, with Borja Sainz, Christian Fassnacht and Ashley Barnes all adapting to life at in East Anglia very well.

The January window also saw more players exit Carrow Road, most notably Adam Idah, who joined Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

But, again, Wagner was able to replace the loss of the striker with the arrival of Bologna forward Sydney van Hooijdonk on loan from Serie A side Bologna.

And the departures have seemingly not affected the Canaries this season, who are currently well-placed in the play-off mix, as well as being one of the most in-form sides in the division, taking 17 points from their last eight games - only bettered by Leeds United and Southampton.

While that form is with Rowe in the team for the most part, the 20-year-old suffered a huge blow in their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers last week, with Wagner confirming that the fleet-footed attacker is set for a period of months out with a hamstring injury.

At such a pivotal point in the season, Rowe's absence could prove pivotal as to whether the Canaries are to sneak into the play-offs this term, but it could also be an indicator as to how they may cope without him beyond this season.