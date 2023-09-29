A pre-match trip to the pub is seen as an integral part of the matchday experience for many supporters as we identify some prime locations for both home and away contingents.

Carrow Road is often some trek for many away supporters around the country with the East Anglian hotspot serving up some great destinations to enjoy ahead of the 90 minutes of football.

On the pitch, the Canaries target a return to the Premier League after an underwhelming - and somewhat surprising - performance in the second tier last term.

David Wagner's side had to settle for a 13th-place finish, seven points off the play-off places with Norwich typically in and around title contention more often than not in recent years.

As they look to make their home a fortress this campaign, we take a step back and pinpoint a few of the many notable pubs within the vicinity of NR1.

The Lion and Castle

The Lion and Castle is a new destination for supporters to grab a drink with the pub opening ahead of this season at Carrow Road, allowing both home and away supporters to enjoy a drink in union after the match.

The new establishment is located in the lower Barclay and was opened by TV star Stephen Fry, with up to 600 supporters allowed to enjoy "bigger and better " TV screens after it was created by the Along Come Norwich supporters group alongside majority shareholder Delia Smith to welcome an array of match-going fans.

Compleat Angler

The Compleat Angler is one of the more picturesque locations with the traditional-looking venue overlooking the river.

Based right next to the Foundary Bridge on Thorpe Road, it has become a home-only pub in more recent times with the Norwich faithful having to make the 15-minute walk to and from the ground for a pre- or post-match pint.

The Coach and Horses

A historic venue, established back in 1813, boasts a beloved selection of ales as well as a modest-sized beer garden for both home and away supporters to enjoy. Fans can also soak in the pre-match build up with live Sky Sports and TNT Sports coverage with four TVs located inside and outside the building.

The pub is located near to the train station, also on Thorpe Road, just a 12-minute walk away from Carrow Road.

The Waterfront

The Waterfront has become one of the go-to destinations for away fans with many turning up for a drink or two ahead of the kick-off.

The venue is a relatively short walk away from the stadium too, taking around 10 minutes, making it a more visitor-friendly location for a wide range of supporters.

The Fat & Canary

Another iconic destination in the local area, The Fat & Canary have become renowned for their murals with artwork of former player Justin Fashanu currently showcased on the side of the venue.

The pub itself, located on Thorpe Road once again, boasts a wide range of real ales and other beverages to be enjoyed either inside or in the beer garden.

This pub is another close by to Carrow Road, taking on average 14 minutes to walk to the ground.

Ultimately, many more venues could have been noted and are worthy of making this list with Norwich boasting an underrated selection of pubs to enjoy.