The former Norwich City star has made an instant impact in MLS with Pukki showing no signs of slowing down in front of goal.

The Finnish international quickly established his name on the Norwich City terraces when he arrived in East Anglia in 2018, with his goalscoring heroics helping him settle in nicely to new surroundings.

A prolific spearhead to the Canaries frontline, it was not Pukki’s first rodeo with a well-travelled career predating his Championship conquest.

A product of home nation side KTP, it wasn’t long until he made the move to Spanish giants Sevilla, playing 17 times for the B side alongside one solitary La Liga appearance.

A subsequent move to HJK Helsinki saw Pukki return home in pursuit of back-to-back league titles before trying his luck with German outfit Schalke, scoring eight times in the Bundesliga across two campaigns despite limited starts.

Contributing to another title success with Scottish giants in 2014, recording another seven strikes, it was Brøndby IF where he really developed a knack for goalscoring, delivering with aplomb in his 37 goal return during his final two Superliga campaigns with regular European outings.

Teemu Pukki Goalscoring Record Pre-Norwich City, as per FBref Club (Years) Games Played Goals Scored KTP (2006-07) 29 3 Sevilla (2008-09) 1 0 Sevilla B (2008-09) 17 3 HJK Helsinki (2010-11) 25 13 Schalke 04 (2011-2013) 37 8 Celtic (2013-2014) 26 7 Brøndby IF (2014-18) 130 55

A successful Scandinavian endeavour, a move to Carrow Road beckoned in the summer of 2018, with the rest, as they say, is history.

How did Teemu Pukki get on at Norwich City?

While some players have to bide their time before getting themselves on the scoresheet, it took Pukki just two matches to get off the mark with a goal and assist in a 4-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

A disappointing Carrow Road debut, luckily for Pukki, it would not be an emotion he would often experience during his first season as the Canaries lifted the Championship title, scoring 93 goals with the Finnish striker responsible for the 29 of those, along with nine assists, to finish as the league's top scorer - recording six braces in such time.

The Premier League, meanwhile, did not deter his goalscoring ways with a defiant start to life in the top flight in the face of relegation. An opening day goal against Liverpool was followed up with a hat-trick against Newcastle United for Norwich's first points of the season before topping off the month with a goal and assist against Chelsea.

Despite being unable to stop relegation, he scored 11 league goals in a respectable Premier League campaign, a return he would replicate just two years later after the Norfolk outfit won the Championship title the following season, notching another 26 league goals.

A final season in the second tier, however, proved slightly less productive compared to his meteoric standards, recording 10 goals with seven assists in Norwich's underwhelming mid-table finish - his last coming as a brace against Preston in January - a somewhat disappointing conclusion to his dramatic time at Carrow Road, departing as a hero with 87 goals in 198 league appearances.

How has Teemu Pukki performed for Minnesota United?

Following a glorious five-year epoch in English football, the 33-year-old has continued to flourish with his experience shining away from the European limelight.

Pukki, just like in the second tier, took just two matches to get off the mark for the Loons, a vital second in a 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo, before scoring once in the inaugural Leagues Cup with league action taking a temporary backseat.

The experienced forward went on to score two goals in four matches ahead of the September international break with his best form in the US coming in recent weeks.

The number 22 scored seven goals in six outings, including a four-goal display against LA Galaxy last time out, leading his side to a 5-2 win over the West Coast giants to put a run of six games without a win to bed in spectacular fashion.

A total run of 10 goals and an assist in 13 league matches is certainly the best way to make a good impression for his new club with hopes of bringing play-off prosperity to Minnesota in the near future with Pukki not going anywhere soon, with his contract lasting until 2025.