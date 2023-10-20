Norwich City face Leeds United on Saturday afternoon as Daniel Farke returns to Carrow Road.

In recent weeks, Norwich have had somewhat of an injury crisis.

Star striker Josh Sargent and 33-year-old Ashley Barnes have been out injured since August, new summer signing Borja Sainz got an injury in a pre-season training session and club captain Grant Hanley was already out following an achilles injury in a game at Blackburn Rovers in April 2023.

Jacob Lungi Sorensen has also been out injured with a pelvic issue and hasn't featured thus far this season. His last game for Norwich came when they lost one nil to Blackpool in the final game of last season.

However, things are set to get better on the injury front for the Carrow Road club with several players having returned to first team training.

David Wagner addressed the media on October 19th

Here we detail the latest Norwich City team news ahead of their game against Leeds United.

Fit again players

In a recent training video put out on October 19th by the club, Sainz, Hanley and Sorensen were all involved.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Whether this translates to any of the three being in the squad to face Leeds remains to be seen, but Wagner confirmed that all three are back in training with Sargent and Barnes the only players who haven't rejoined training.

There was a largely positive feel from Wagner when he spoke to Pink Un in Friday's press conference.

The German said: "All of the internationals came back healthy. Nacho (Nunez) flew back last night, so I haven't seen him. Apart from our two strikers, everyone was in training this week."

"He (Hanley) is back quicker than expected. His presence is massive in the group. But we will not rush anything. He needs more minutes and training in the U21s".

As part of their press conference coverage, the Pink Un reported that Sorensen needs more time to train following his injury but that Borja Sainz is available again.

Borja Sainz is available for Norwich following a recent injury.

Sargent and Barnes still inured

This will be of no surprise to Norwich fans given the USA 23-year-old striker has been injured since scoring the opener in Norwich's 4-0 win away at Huddersfield in August.

Ashley Barnes has been injured since Norwich's home game against Leicester when he sustained a knee injury and even though he featured in Onel Hernandez's behind the scenes video from the Lotus Training center this week, he still isn't available to play.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Wagner gave a further update about Sargent and Barnes in Friday's press conference.

The Norwich City manager said: "With Sarge it's too early to predict anything, so I'd expect it to still be Christmas. Barnes might have a chance to make the Cardiff game before the November international break".

Striker Ashley Barnes could return for Norwich when they visit Cardiff in November

Arguably, one of the most positive team news bulletins from Wagner in a while with a plethora of first team players back in training.

Ex Norwich manager returns to Carrow Road for the first time this weekend.

With their two main strikers still unavailable things could be better for Norwich City, but it is now up to David Wagner to pick a team capable of getting three points against Daniel Farke's Leeds United on Saturday.