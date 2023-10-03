Highlights Norwich City has had a decent start to the Championship season, currently sitting seventh in the league.

Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes will both be absent from the team due to injury.

Norwich's defense will remain consistent, but Grant Hanley, Marcelino Nunez, and Jacob Sorensen will also miss the Swansea match.

Norwich City take on Swansea City next up in the Sky Bet Championship, as the Yellows travel to the Welsh club on Wednesday evening.

The Canaries will be fairly content with the start they have made to the second tier season this year, with them currently sitting seventh in the league.

Of course, they want to be challenging for automatic promotion as they have done so often before in recent years, but there is still a long way to go in this campaign and the eight point lead league toppers Leicester City have over them can soon be overhauled.

Up next for David Wagner's side, then, is a Swansea side that is just about starting to find its feet in the Championship this year.

Finally off the mark for wins against Sheffield Wednesday a couple of games ago, they followed that up with victory against Millwall last time out, and will be looking to make it three from three on Wednesday in front of their home fans.

Here, though, we're focusing on Norwich and this is the latest team news for the Yellows ahead of their trip west to south Wales....

Josh Sargent a long-term absentee

Josh Sargent will once again miss out with him continuing to recover from injury.

An integral member of the team last year, Sargent was the club's top scorer in the 2022/23 campaign but has found minutes limited hugely this season thanks to him requiring surgery on an ankle injury.

He is expected to be out until the new year because of that, and will be focusing on making as swift a recovery as possible.

Another attacking player also set to be missing, meanwhile, is forward Ashley Barnes.

The ex-Burnley man has sustained a knee injury and is not expected to be back for a few more weeks yet, with it likely that he is out until after at least the final international break of the calendar year, which falls in November.

Other Norwich fitness news...

In better news, Angus Gunn should again feature after he shook off a shoulder injury to play in the win over Birmingham City at the weekend, meaning the Norwich defence should remain consistent to what it has been for much of this season so far.

Indeed, that in part if because Grant Hanley is also among those still sidelined thanks to an injury, whilst Marcelino Nunez and Jacob Sorensen are also set to miss out on the trip to Wales.

That's how things are looking for Norwich ahead of Wednesday night, then, and David Wagner will be hoping the side he picks for tomorrow's clash will be able to get the job done as we move towards double figures for league matches played in this season's campaign.

As mentioned, the Yellows will be content enough with the start they have made but with the table so typically congested at this point in the season, they know that any dropped points could see them reeled in quickly by those below them, with several sides just three points back as we move into the next round of games.