Highlights Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn is a doubt for the match against Birmingham City due to a shoulder injury.

If Gunn is unable to play, George Long will make his league debut for Norwich.

Norwich will also be without several long-term absentees, but Marcelino Nunez and Jacob Sorensen are nearing a return.

Norwich City take on Birmingham City in the Championship at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Canaries had enjoyed an excellent start to the season, picking up 13 points from their first six league games, but their form has declined in recent weeks.

David Wagner's side suffered an emphatic 6-2 defeat against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday, and they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-1 loss against Premier League side Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

Norwich come into the game sitting eighth in the table, level on points with the play-off places.

Like the Canaries, it was also a strong start to the season for Birmingham, but the Blues are now without a win in their last four league games.

John Eustace's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Queens Park Rangers at St Andrew's last Friday night, and they have dropped down to 10th in the table.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we rounded up all the latest Norwich team news ahead of the game.

What is the latest Norwich City team news?

Norwich are sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Angus Gunn after he missed the midweek cup defeat at Fulham.

Gunn has started every league game for the Canaries this season, and after having an injection in his shoulder, Wagner is hopeful that the Scotland international will come through Friday's training session and be fit to face the Blues.

Should Gunn be unavailable, George Long will make his league debut for the club after overcoming illness.

"We will have to see," Wagner told the Pink Un.

"Yesterday we didn't do a lot after the game, we only recovered. We will have training this afternoon (Friday) and we will see.

"I have heard that George is fine after his illness. With Gunny, we will have to see how he is able to manage the situation after his injection that he had to have.

"We knew then that he would miss some days of training and then he has to have a good reintegration into team training. It was not a lot of other days, only four or five, but we have to see how he reacts. Then we will make a late call on it."

Norwich will again be without long-term absentees Grant Hanley, Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes, and while Marcelino Nunez and Jacob Sorensen are closing in on a return, Wagner says this weekend's game will come too soon for the pair.

"There are no issues after Wednesday night. The guys who were not involved, except for Danny (Batth) who was cup-tied, won't make the matchday squad," Wagner said.

"Of our injured players, it looks like Nacho (Marcelino Nunez) will return to team training maybe at the end of next week.

"Lungi has started back in team training, but he needs time.

"We have to look at them week to week, but the plan is they are fully back in team training and in contention for the matchday squad after the international break.

"We have near enough the same squad available like against Fulham plus Danny, who is no longer cup-tied."