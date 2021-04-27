Norwich City targeting transfer swoop for 26-year-old midfielder

Norwich City are interested in signing Union Berlin midfielder Robert Andrich this summer, according to Bild.

Norwich are preparing for life back in the Premier League and Daniel Farke will be drawing up a list of targets for the summer transfer window.

According to Bild, Farke is interested in returning to his native and bringing a German player over to Carrow Road in Robert Andrich.

Andrich joined Union Berlin in 2019, and this season, the 26-year-old has made 30 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and adding two assists.

Andrich is out of contract at the end of next season, meaning that Union Berlin could look to cash in this summer rather than potentially lose him for nothing next summer.

The midfielder has spent his whole career in Germany with Hertha Berlin, Dynamo Dresden, Wiesbaden and Heidenheim.

Norwich may look to add another midfielder to their squad this summer with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Oliver Skipp likely to be given a chance by his parent club.

The Verdict

This would be a signing which makes sense.

Andrich looks to be a technically-gifted midfielder who would certainly fit in Carrow Road. They have a host of technical players at the club and help Daniel Farke’s side adopt an attractive brand of football.

He’s still young at the age of 26 and is entering his peak years, so Norwich are likely to see the best of him if he did sign.

It’s a position which they may need to strengthen, with Alex Tettey also likely to leave this summer.