Norwich City are said to be targeting a move for Palmeiras left back Vanderlan this summer, according to reports from Brazil.

UOL stated that the Canaries have made contact with the Serié A side regarding a transfer for the 21-year-old, with the Brazilian outfit preparing themselves for offers this summer after reported interest from Chelsea earlier this year.

The young defender has featured 37 times in league competition for Verdão since his promotion to the first team as a teenager, and has helped his side earn two league titles in the previous two years.

The defender currently has a contract with the club until December of 2027, but City will be hoping to lure him to Carrow Road this summer as Johannes Hoff Thorup continues to build a new, young squad in Norfolk.

Palmeiras defender Vanderlan latest star to be linked with Norwich City move

Vanderlan has earned himself plenty of plaudits during his time with Palmeiras, with Premier League outfit Chelsea rumoured to have taken an interest in him earlier this year.

At the time UOL reported that the defender would have a £13 million price tag on his name, although there is yet to be an update regarding transfer fees for any City move.

The 21-year-old is the latest South American star to be linked with a move to Carrow Road, following the club targeting the area following Brexit regulations, with Mariela Nisotaki overseeing scouting missions in the area.

And despite new boss Thorup joining the club earlier this month, the scout reveals there will be no change in philosophy heading into this summer.

Speaking to the What the Footie podcast, she said: “A clear game model helps with team scouting. I’m sure if we discuss a player we would say they fit Barcelona or Ajax or another club because those clubs have a clearly defined game model.

“That can help with scouting. We had a very defined game model in the beginning, although you have to be ready for a different coach, but in general we look for similar profiles.

Vanderlan Palmeiras Serié A stats (FBRef) Season Appearances Starts Minutes played Goals Assists 2020 2 1 123 0 0 2021 3 2 224 0 0 2022 13 7 652 1 1 2023 14 9 909 0 2 2024 5 2 211 0 1 As of June 26th, 2024

"The objective is to get this club in the Premier League, so we know physicality plays a big role, in terms of profile, but we have to be creative with that. We are not only looking for physical players, they need the technical characteristics.

"When you talk about emerging talent, it is a little bit different because it is potential rather how they might fit in a squad right now. But you are still looking for those characteristics. What I do sits in between, because we felt there was a lot of occasions when you have players who maybe sit somewhere between first team and academy, and no-one really picks them up."

The South American approach has already produced a number of stars for City in the past, with Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez two of the most high-profile additions in recent seasons.

Sara [pictured] has become one of the most sought-after talents in the Football League since his move to Carrow Road from Sao Paulo, with the Brazilian contributing to 25 goals for the Canaries during the last campaign.

A number of top European sides are said to be monitoring the 24-year-old this summer, with Premier League side Crystal Palace said to be considering a bid, as well as Italian giants Roma.

Chilean star Nunez is also said to be attracting interest from Europe, with Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan claiming to have started talks with the 24-year-old ahead of a potential move to Turkey.