Norwich City take significant action following Luton Town defeat

Norwich City have lodged an appeal against the red card of Scotland international Kenny McLean in their 1-0 defeat against Luton Town on Tuesday night.

For the third match in a row, the Canaries were downed in league action following losses against Preston North End and Watford, with the Hatters inflicting more misery on Dean Smith’s side.

Carlton Morris’ second half strike against his former club, who he made just one league appearance for in his seven years as a professional there, was enough to secure all three points for Nathan Jones’ team, and Norwich didn’t exactly help their chances of a comeback after McLean was dismissed just four minutes after Morris’ 62nd minute strike.

The midfielder, who was filling in as a left-back, was adjudged to have struck Tom Lockyer with a flailing arm when the Canaries were on the attack from a corner kick, and it was an incident which was spotted by the match officials.

Norwich though believe they have the grounds for McLean’s three-match suspension for violent conduct to be dismissed, so it will now go to an independent panel to determine the 30-year-old’s fate.

The Verdict

This could obviously go one of two ways for Norwich.

The replays show that there definitely appears to be contact made with Lockyer, but how deliberate it was is anyones guess.

It’s unlikely that McLean would get an extra match though for a frivolous appeal seeing as though it doesn’t exactly look cut and dry, so Norwich really don’t have much to lose.

Despite Dimitris Giannoulis being back in the squad following his ankle injury, he will not be ready to start games and play 90 minutes, so Smith could really do with McLean getting off from his ban and being back in the squad for this weekend.