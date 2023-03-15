Norwich City bid to get back to winning ways tonight in the Sky Bet Championship as they take on Huddersfield Town in the second tier.

The Yellows lost at home to Sunderland at the weekend in what was a dent to their play-off hopes in the second tier but, even so, they've still got a great chance of finishing inside the top six this season.

Indeed, they've got a great chance at bouncing back to winning ways as they face lowly Huddersfield Town tonight, though obviously the Terriers are fighting for their lives and will make it hard for the Yellows under Neil Warnock.

Norwich manager David Wagner will be expecting his side to match them for fight, then, and he'll obviously name as strong a side as possible for this one, though a couple of players are set to face late fitness tests before getting the green light, or not, to play.

As per The Pink'Un, Norwich's medical team will leave it as late as they can to assess the fitness of both Onel Hernandez and Max Aarons, with the pair having to come off in the game against Sunderland at the weekend.

The Verdict

Norwich have the squad to cope with the pair being missing, though they are obviously both very handy players and ones you would want fit rather than on the sidelines.

It's clear they are not far away from a return if they have a chance of playing this evening, and the call needs to be whether or not them featuring them tonight could aggravate things and cause a longer lay-off.