Norwich City are sweating on the fitness of Adam Idah and Ben Gibson heading into the weekend's meeting with Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship. Marquinhos, meanwhile, looks set to miss out through a suspension.

David Wagner's side drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town last night in the Championship, with Grant Hanley's own goal cancelling out Gabriel Sara's first-half volley.

However, Norwich lost both Idah and Gibson to first-half injuries, with the pair injuring a foot and hamstring respectively.

Wagner revealed to his post-match press conference: "Adam got a knock on his foot and he wasn’t able to walk on (it). Gibbo felt his hamstring, so we will have to assess him. I think at least they are a doubt for Saturday given they weren’t able to continue. Any further information, I don’t have."

That pair join Jonathan Rowe and Onel Hernandez on the sidelines with injuries, whilst Marquinhos is facing a three-game ban following a red card at Huddersfield.

The winger was sent off late for catching Josh Ruffels at the start of injury-time at the John Smith's Stadium. As things stand, he will serve a suspension that will see him miss games against Stoke, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers, unless Norwich appeal and see Keith Stroud's decision overturned.

On the decision, Wagner stated: "I haven’t seen it in real time good enough to judge it and I haven’t seen video footage which gives me an answer at the minute. The footage I’ve seen is the wide angle and I can’t say anything about it."

A draw at Huddersfield leaves Norwich seventh in the Championship table and four points adrift of Millwall in sixth following the midweek round of fixtures in the division.

Norwich watched five of the six sides above them in the table win midweek, the only exception being Middlesbrough, who drew 1-1 with Saturday's opponents, Stoke, at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

The Verdict

This is frustrating for Norwich given the short turnaround this week, with Idah and Gibson in a race against time to be fit for Saturday and Wagner's squad staying north to cut-out needless travelling ahead of Stoke.

There's obviously an issue with Marquinhos potentially serving a ban either side of the March international break. However, that's an incident that could well be appealed between now and Saturday, which would be a boost.

Given what's to come on the other side of the international fixtures, a win at Stoke is almost a must after Norwich's last two results.

Thoughts? Let us know!