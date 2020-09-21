Norwich City sweat on key player news in wake of Preston stalemate

Norwich City are sweating on the fitness of Kieran Dowell, with news of the playmaker’s injury set to emerge within the next 24 hours.

Daniel Farke was forced to withdraw his summer signing during the first-half of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Preston North End, with a heavy challenge from Ben Davies leaving him struggling.

As per a report from the Pink’Un, Norwich will receive medical scans within the next 24 hours, which will determine the severity of the injury Dowell picked up.

Discussing his concern over the injury, Farke said: “We are a bit worried but let us wait for the results of the scan. It was an unbelievably hard knock.

“We don’t have to speak about the foul. My worry is Kieran is out for a while. It was pretty swollen and all our fingers are cross but it is too early to say how long. If it just a hit or a bruise not so long. The foot, ankle area. A tough hit.”

Despite going without Dowell after the 24th minute, Norwich managed to overturn their 1-0 scoreline.

Teemu Pukki equalised shortly after Dowell’s exit, only for Darnell Fisher to put Preston back into the lead heading into half-time.

However, there was to be a late equaliser for the Canaries, with Przemyslaw Placheta stepping off the bench to score in the 85th minute.

That’s persevered Norwich’s unbeaten start to life back in the Championship, with Farke’s side picking up four points from a trip to Huddersfield Town and Saturday’s meeting with Preston.

The Verdict

Dowell was an exciting signing for Norwich in the summer and his pre-season was very, very good.

There’s not been that electric start to the Championship season, but his injury is still a concern.

Norwich are without Emi Buendia due to injury, whilst the playmaker could still leave later in the transfer window, so there was emphasis on Dowell doing well here.

If he’s out for an extended period, it’s a blow for Norwich.

Thoughts? Let us know!