Norwich City supporters set to get first glimpse of star as Birmingham City clash looms

Big money Norwich City signing Gabriel Sara is set to earn his first start for his new club this midweek.

The Canaries return to action with a League Cup tie at home to Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

Norwich have confirmed that Sara is in line to earn his debut for the team at Carrow Road, via the club’s official website.

The midfielder arrived from Brazil this summer in a deal worth a reported £10 million.

But he has yet to feature in Dean Smith’s side upon their return to Championship action in either of the team’s opening two fixtures of the new campaign.

The 51-year old also confirmed that Max Aarons will be fine following the controversial challenge from Wigan Athletic’s Joe Bennett last weekend.

Dimitris Giannoulis will miss up to eight weeks after he suffered a ligament injury in the draw with the Latics on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Norwich boss gave a timeline for the returns of Isaac Hayden and Adam Idah while also confirming the return to training of Sam Byram.

However, it is not yet known when Jonathan Rowe will make his return to action.

Norwich will be looking to secure their first win of the season on August 9 when the Blues make the trip to face Smith’s side in cup action.

The Verdict

This will be an exciting occasion with Sara bringing in a lot of expectation given the transfer sum involved in signing the 23-year old.

Norwich will be targeting this game for a win following two disappointing results to start their campaign.

The club have come away fortunate that Aarons won’t be sidelined from that nasty clash with Bennett, but the loss of Giannoulis will be significant.

The returns of Hayden and Idah in the coming weeks will be news for encouragement as the team deals with a series of unfortunate injury issues to start the campaign.