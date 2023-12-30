Highlights Jonathan Rowe has emerged as a potential star for Norwich City this season, scoring 10 goals in 23 appearances this term.

Premier League clubs, including Wolves and Aston Villa, have shown interest in signing Rowe, but he remains focused on helping Norwich get promoted.

That will come as a relief to the Canaries' supporters.

The first half of the Championship season has seen plenty of new stars emerge across the division, and with that comes a raft of transfer speculation.

One of those names comes in the form of Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, who made his professional debut for the Canaries in a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on December 28th 2021.

After making just fifteen further competitive appearances for the club between then and the closure of last season, the 20-year-old has evolved into the next potential star in yellow and green all of a sudden.

Jonathan Rowe's season so far for Norwich City

Rowe was named as the starting left-winger in David Wagner's first lineup of the season against Hull City on August 5th, and the prospect repaid the German's faith with a sublime curling effort.

Since then, Rowe hasn't looked back.

Similarly to that of the whole side, Rowe's best form came in the opening weeks of the season as Norwich sat firmly among the early season pace-setters before a wretched run of form between late September and early November.

In fact, the man who would subsequently attract interest from Premier League sides was responsible for five of City's fourteen goals that came in the first five outings of the season.

Jonathan Rowe - Norwich City stats (23/24) Total Matches Played 23 Matches Started 21 Minutes per Game 68 Goals 10 Assists 1 xG 3.9 Scoring Frequency 157 mins Big Chances Created 1 Accurate Passes per Game 11.9 Average Rating 6.97 All stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of December 30th 2023)

Since then, Rowe has found the net a further six times, with his last two endearing himself to Norwich fans even further, as they continued the club's unbeaten streak against East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town in the 2-2 draw on December 16th.

Jonathan Rowe's transfer claim will be a relief to Norwich City supporters

Given Rowe's impressive form in the second tier and appearances at youth international level, it's no surprise that Premier League sides have begun to take note of him.

It was revealed earlier in the month by The Sun that Gary O'Neil and Wolves saw a £15m bid for the 20-year-old turned down during the latter stages of the transfer window.

This has seemingly only strengthened the West Midlands outfit's desire to strike a deal for the winger, having been linked alongside local rivals Aston Villa and Crystal Palace as potential suitors by TEAMtalk back in October.

However, for those of a Norwich persuasion and general followers of the Championship, they will be delighted that Rowe's recent stance has diverted potential attention that may come his way in the next month.

"I'm not trying to let all that noise affect my football," he told the BBC. "We'll review it in the summer, but for now, I'll knuckle down, focusing on trying to get us back to the Premier League."

Jonathan Rowe's future at Carrow Road

In general, Norwich and Rowe's form has been inconsistent of late, which in some ways could do the Canaries a favour as interest in him may decrease.

Despite the high ceiling Rowe has based on his performances at such a young age, Wagner has shown exceptional man management of the winger, which continued after the 1-0 defeat at Millwall on Friday night, as he was only given 27 minutes as a substitute at The Den after a run of four straight games in the starting eleven.

"I think Jonny was not on his highest level performance-wise in the last games, I think everybody has seen this," Wagner told the BBC.

"Today, for me, this half an hour was a good reaction. He made an impact, he made a step in the right direction. He's a very young lad with a lot of starts in recent months with very good performances."

Given the duo's respective stances, we may see a second half of the season similar to the form Rowe showed in the opening weeks, which can only breed good news for Norwich players and supporters.

Whether this is to aid the Canaries' play-off pursuit or the chance to impress Premier League suitors, the winger will no doubt be using his head coach's comments as an added incentive in the coming weeks, starting with the New Year's Day clash against high-flying Southampton.