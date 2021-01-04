Norwich City submit transfer offer for EFL player amid Premier League interest

Norwich City have made a bid to sign Northampton Town striker Caleb Chukwuemeka but face competition with at least one Premier League club for his signature, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke.

The 18-year-old is a Cobblers academy graduate and made his league debut this season, netting his first goal in an away game against Wigan Athletic back in October.

Chukwuemeka has made 12 appearances in the current campaign, with the majority coming off the bench as Keith Curle looks to gradually blood his star talent into the senior set-up.

But he may not be a Northampton player for much longer, with the Canaries making a play for the striker to presumably bring him into their under-23 set-up initially.

The ultimate 2021 Norwich City quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 1. What was the score when Norwich last beat rivals Ipswich Town? 2-0 2-1 3-0 3-1

Norwich have a great record of promoting young talent into their first team, with the likes of Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Adam Idah all making breakthroughs in recent years.

You could understand if Chukwuemeka has his head turned about moving up a level, but there’s every chance that an unnamed Premier League club could pip the Canaries to his signature instead.

That top tier club could very well be Aston Villa, who already have the younger Chukwuemeka brother – 16-year-old Carney – on their books and they they may want to reunite the siblings.

Chukwuemeka is yet to sign a professional deal at the Sixfields Stadium despite turning 18 last January, meaning he is still on scholarship terms and any potential fee for him will not end up being massive for League One level.

The Verdict

Norwich may need to move very quickly if they want to tie up a deal for Chukwuemeka amid other interest.

The club are always looking in the Football League for young talent, as proven when they snapped up Rochdale’s Daniel Adshead in 2019, and Caleb could be the next player to follow that trend.

There’s an argument to be had that his development might be best served staying at Northampton for now to get more experience in the senior game, but considering Norwich’s track record when it comes to young players, there’s not many better clubs that could come in for the striker right now.