Highlights Norwich City have made a €2.5m bid for Jonathan Varane and could potentially secure his signature.

Other teams, including Getafe and Cadiz, have also shown interest in Varane but Norwich have offered more money.

QPR are keen to sign him on a loan-to-buy agreement.

Norwich City have submitted a €2.5m bid for Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane, according to a report from L'Equipe.

The Canaries brought plenty of additions through the door during the summer transfer window. However, they may have a decent amount to spend this month following the departures of Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele, who left the club for decent fees.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Andrew Omobamidele Nottingham Forest Permanent (fee involved) Max Aarons AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Milot Rashica Besiktas Permanent (fee involved) Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Kieran Dowell Rangers Permanent Teemu Pukki Minnesota Permanent Sam Byram Leeds United Permanent Danel Sinani FC St Pauli Permanent Michael McGovern Hearts Permanent Tim Krul Luton Town Permanent Christos Tzolis F Dusseldorf Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Bradford City Loan Abu Kamara Portsmouth Loan Josh Martin Without Club Permanent

Wagner has come under pressure this term, but the Norfolk outfit seem to be backing him and could potentially spend the money needed to recruit Varane perfectly.

Brother of Manchester United centre-back Raphael, he has also established himself as a professional football, playing in the Spanish second tier at this stage.

However, it may only be a matter of time before the 22-year-old joins his brother in England, although he looks likely to make the move to the Championship rather than the Premier League.

Interest growing in Jonathan Varane

Plenty of teams have taken an interest in Varane.

Getafe and Cadiz have reportedly made €1.5m proposals to try and secure his signature.

However, according to the same L'Equipe report, Norwich have offered around €1m more and that could have installed them as favourites to secure the 22-year-old's signature.

Queens Park Rangers are another team named as an interested side in this report, with the R's offering a loan-to-buy deal.

Marti Cifuentes' side need to be careful not to spend too much, with the West London side in danger of being relegated to League One.

They may still have a chance of leapfrogging Huddersfield Town and getting themselves out of the drop zone, something that could persuade the R's board to spend this month, but it doesn't seem as though they will be splashing the cash.

It's unclear whether Sporting Gijon would prefer a loan or a buy, but if they prefer a purchase, the Canaries may be at the front of the queue following their reported offer.

A loan deal could be beneficial for Norwich City and QPR

Varane could adapt fairly quickly to English football with his brother also in the country.

However, a 'try before you buy' deal for both Norwich and QPR could be ideal.

From the player's perspective, a move to Carrow Road must be more appealing at this stage considering they are more likely to be in the second tier next term.

The chance to remain in Spain may also be appealing though, with both potentially offering him the chance to play top-flight football.

This is why the English teams must be prepared to be disappointed in this race.