Newcastle United remain in open dialogue with James Maddison over a potential move to the club this summer, with things expected to pick up after the international break.

According to Chronicle Live, a 15 percent sell-on clause owed to Norwich City is currently playing a big role in holding up negotiations between the Magpies and Leicester City.

The Foxes will owe 15 percent of any sale figure to the Canaries, which has led to the Championship side holding firm in their stance over the playmaker’s valuation.

Who is interested in signing James Maddison?

Maddison has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, but Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are currently furthest along in the running in the race for his signature.

It is understood that both Eddie Howe and Ange Postecoglou are admirers of the 26-year-old and have prioritised signing him this summer.

But no deal has yet been agreed.

Reports from Thursday claimed that Spurs made a joint offer for both Harvey Barnes and Maddison that was worth £50 million, but they have since been dismissed as wide of the mark.

How much is Leicester City's James Maddison worth?

Leicester are holding out for a fee in excess of £50 million for Maddison alone, meaning there is still some way to go before an agreement can be reached.

Maddison has just one year remaining on his current deal, meaning the Foxes could be forced to cash in on the playmaker this summer in order to avoid losing him as a free agent in 2024.

Leicester rejected an offer worth £50 million from Newcastle last season, but have since suffered relegation to the second tier.

A disappointing campaign saw the club finish 18th in the Premier League table, ending a 10-year stint in the top flight.

The club is closing in on the appointment of Enzo Maresca as the successor to Brendan Rodgers, with the objective of bringing the team back to the Premier League at the first time of asking next season.

Who will sign James Maddison?

It is still hard to judge at this point where Maddison will end up given neither Tottenham or Newcastle are willing to meet Leicester’s demands.

Howe is clearly a big fan of the player given the club wanted to sign him last summer as well.

But Postecoglou has arrived at Spurs and made it clear that Maddison is a preferred target of his.

Newcastle can offer Maddison Champions League football next season, which could swing the deal in their favour.