Norwich City have not been hugely prolific so far during the 2024/25 campaign, despite a couple of their strikers earning an impressive weekly wage in the Championship.

The Canaries have not made the ideal start to the Championship season under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, having been beaten by newly-promoted Oxford United on the opening day, losing 4-0 to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup, and failed to be as much of a threat in the final third as they would have liked during the first couple of months of the campaign.

American striker Josh Sargent and Spanish winger Borja Sainz have been the most dangerous attacking outlets for Norwich, with the latter having scored the winner in their away victory over Coventry City.

Sargent scored 16 goals in the Championship as Norwich reached the play-offs last season, and is already off the mark for the new campaign.

Experienced forward Ashley Barnes is yet to feature under Hoff Thorup as he continues to recover from an injury, while new signing Ante Crnac has not yet scored for his new club as he looks to find his feet in English football at Carrow Road.

Let's take a look at the estimated weekly wages of Norwich's attackers, as per data from Capology.com.

1 Ante Crnac

Highly-rated Croatian striker Ante Crnac signed for Norwich this summer for a fee in the region of £9 million, following Adam Idah's £9.5 million move to Scottish champions Celtic.

The 20-year-old is estimated to earn £12,500 per week at his new club, which he left Polish side Rakow Czestochowa to sign for.

Ante Crnac's stats for Rakow Czestochowa (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 40 9 6

He has played throughout the age groups at youth level for his country, and will be hoping to continue his development under Hoff Thorup at Carrow Road.

Other Championship forwards who earn an estimated £12,500 per week include Jerry Yates, Elijah Adebayo, and Yakou Meite.

2 Josh Sargent

Sargent, who made his move to Carrow Road from Werder Bremen for around £8 million in 2021, has been the Canaries' focal point up front during the last few seasons.

According to information from Capology.com, which it must be stressed is merely estimated, the USA international earns £25,000 per week in the second tier for Norwich.

The 24-year-old signed a new long-term contract last year, which will keep him at Norwich until 2028, and he will hope that he can help the club return to the Premier League before then.

Other Championship strikers who are estimated to earn £25,000 per week include Stoke City target man Sam Gallagher, Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore, and Coventry City number nine Ellis Simms.

3 Ashley Barnes

Combative striker Barnes joined the Canaries from Burnley last summer, and scored six league goals during his debut season as Norwich achieved a top-six finish.

The 34-year-old, as per Capology.com, is estimated to earn a weekly wage of £30,000 at Carrow Road.

He has been ruled out of action so far this season due to an injury to his plantaris, the muscle that runs along the back of the leg, but had been hopeful that he could return to the pitch in September.

Jacob Brown and Wilfried Gnonto are among the other Championship attackers to earn an estimated £30,000 per week.