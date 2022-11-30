Norwich City striker Josh Sargent issues concerning fitness update after USA’s World Cup win

Josh Sargent has issued a fitness update following his forced substitution in the USA’s victory over Iran on Tuesday evening.

The forward suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the game after 77 minutes as his country attempted to qualify for the second round of the World Cup.

Sargent was unsure of the extent of the injury in the immediate aftermath of the game, warning that he will have to wait and see over the coming days what kind of impact it will have on his availability.

The Norwich City striker will be aiming to be fit for the team’s last 16 tie with the Netherlands on Saturday.

But this could also impact his availability for Dean Smith’s side when the club returns to action later this month, depending on the USA’s progression through the competition.

“I’m really not sure [how bad it is],” said Sargent, via The Athletic.

“I think we’ll have to see how it kind of progresses overnight, but we obviously have a very good medical team.

“So yeah, we’re gonna do everything we can.

“Hopefully this one is not too bad.”

Think you know everything about Norwich City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Josh Sargent scored this season? 5 7 9 11

The forward has played in each of the USA’s opening three games, helping the team finish second behind England in Group B.

Greg Berhalter’s side earned their progress to the next round with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday night.

Norwich return to action on 10 December when the Canaries face Swansea City.

The Verdict

Sargent is Norwich’s top scorer so far this season with nine goals so Smith will be hoping that this issue isn’t too serious.

Fortunately for the American, he has injured the other ankle from the one that he hurt at the end of last season.

With the USA’s progress into the next round, this may have delayed when Sargent can return to the Norwich set up anyway.

It will be a blow for the US if Sargent is not available as he has become a key player for the side, even if he has yet to score at the tournament in Qatar.