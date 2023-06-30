Championship clubs are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season, and more often than not multiple outfits will end up going into battle for the exact same player.

And that appears to be the case with Motherwell's teenage right-back Max Johnston, who is attracting plenty of attention from England and abroad following his breakthrough season at Fir Park.

There is no shortage of interest from Championship clubs in the 19-year-old, as Sky Sports have reported that Norwich City, as well as Stoke and Swansea, have all made offers for the Middlesbrough-born full-back.

Norwich City boss David Wagner is looking to strengthen his squad this summer.

Who is Max Johnston?

Despite being born in England when his father Allan - an 18-cap Scotland international - was playing for Middlesbrough in 2003, Johnston eventually moved back north of the border and joined the Motherwell academy at the age of 12.

Johnston made his senior debut for the Steelmen in February 2021 at the age of 17, but he had to then go on two loan stints to the Scottish second tier to both Queen of the South and Cove Rangers before being given a real chance in the first-team at Motherwell.

The youngster made his first appearance of the season for the Well in January after spending time with Cove Rangers in the league below, and in 18 appearances he scored three times and assisted a further three goals.

That has attracted the attention of clubs from elsewhere, with it really unlikely that he signs a new contract at Motherwell.

What is Max Johnston's situation at Motherwell?

Johnston's emergence perhaps came at the worst possible time for Motherwell as his contract expired at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Motherwell of course offered the 19-year-old a new contract because of his performances and potential, but the expectation is that Johnston would be on the move this summer.

It's believed that Johnston took a tour of Norwich's training facilities earlier in the summer ahead of a potential move, whilst Stoke and Swansea provide fresh clubs in the race for his services.

There's also European interest in Johnston though, with Sturm Graz of Austria and Club Brugge of Belgium both keeping tabs on the defender and they are expected to enter the race with their own approaches.

Should a Championship side sign Johnston, then a small cross-border compensation fee would be required to be paid to Motherwell for Johnston's services, meaning he wouldn't be entirely fee.