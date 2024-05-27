Highlights Norwich City may be looking to sign Martin Frese from FC Nordsjaelland, following interest in the defender earlier this year.

Norwich City are showing interest in a move for FC Nordsjaelland left-back Martin Frese, according to reports from Denmark.

The Canaries are already said to be close to appointing the Danish side’s manager Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager in the coming days, and one of his current players could be in line to follow him to England.

The Norfolk side are said to have been taking a look at the 26-year-old earlier this year, and are weighing up turning their admiration of the defender into a solid contract offer in the near future.

Having been at the club for 12 years, Frese’s time at Nordsjaelland looks to be over this summer, with his current deal expiring at the end of June, leaving him free to find a new club.

Frese has made over 100 appearances for Nordsjaelland during his career, and also has experience in Europe; having featured in the Europa Conference League earlier this season.

With 39 matches under his belt in the most recent campaign, Frese has established himself as a top performer for the Danish side, with his performances attracting those at Carrow Road earlier in the year.

Scouts are said to have been sent to Denmark to watch the fullback, with City registering their interest in bringing him to England, with that interest said to being ramped up now the Danish Super Liga season came to an end last weekend.

Nordsjaelland took to X to thank Frese for his efforts at the club ahead of his departure this summer, alongside Brighton and Hove Albion-bound Ibrahim Osman.

The post said: “Martin Frese, Ibrahim Osman, Andreas Schjelderup, and Christian Rasmussen will be embarking on new adventures after this season, so we took the opportunity to give them a beautiful farewell in Sunday's match at Right to Dream Park."

Martin Frese Nordsjaelland stats Appearances 121 Starts 101 Goals 11 As of May 27th, 2024, Source: Soccerbase

Norwich waved goodbye to left-back Dimitris Giannoulis after their season came to an unceremonious ending at the hands of Leeds United in the Championship playoffs, leaving space for a new face on that side of the defensive line.

Johannes Hoff Thorup could aid Martin Frese to Norwich City transfer

David Wagner was removed from his post just hours after that 4-0 drubbing in Yorkshire, with the German’s tumultuous time at Carrow Road coming to an end.

After a mixed season in Norfolk, even their late playoff surge couldn’t help the former Huddersfield Town man’s plight, as the Canaries started their search for a new boss the day after the curtain came down on their season.

Frese’s current boss Thorup [pictured] looks set to be the new man at the helm in East Anglia next year, with sources stating that the 35-year-old is close to agreeing a deal with the club.

The young boss has been in charge of the Danish side since January 2023 - having progressed his way up through various youth sides at the club - and led the side to a runners-up spot in the country’s top flight last season.

With eye-catching 7-1 and 6-1 victories over Ludogrets and Fenerbahce respectively in their European campaign this season, Thorup has already earned plenty of plaudits since his arrival onto the scene, and looks to be set for a move to the EFL this summer.

If his former boss is to be in charge, the chances of any move for Frese will be enhanced this summer, with Thorup’s lure likely to stave off any interest from any other parties for the talented left-back.