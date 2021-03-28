Norwich City? Stay at Cardiff? The potential paths for Will Vaulks as the transfer window edges closer

Norwich City are reportedly plotting a summer move for Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks, per the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old is a Wales international and has been a regular feature for the Bluebirds this season, netting four times from the engine room and supplying two assists.

According to the Mail, Cardiff rate Vaulks at £7 million and he plays in a position that Norwich could do with strengthening.

It does look like the Canaries will probably be in the Premier League next season, barring any late catastrophic collapse in form, and as it stands their midfield probably isn’t good enough for that level.

Oliver Skipp has been the mainstay of that position but there’s no guarantee that he will return to Carrow Road next season, with Jose Mourinho potentially thinking that he’s developed enough to become part of his senior squad going forward.

The other options at Daniel Farke’s disposal aren’t that convincing either – with Kenny McLean, Mario Vrancic, Lukas Rupp, Jacob Lungi Sorensen and Alex Tettey representing the rest of the pack.

Tettey may leave this summer due to his lack of game-time in his advancing years, Vrancic and Rupp have been in and out of Farke’s line-ups this season, Sorensen has been deployed at left-back more than midfield and there’s lingering doubts that McLean is good enough for the Premier League.

But likewise there’s no guarantee that Vaulks would be either, and spending £7 million – the kind of fee that hasn’t gone out of Carrow Road much in recent years – on a player who is 27 and hasn’t played in the top flight yet probably wouldn’t be amazing business.

If Cardiff do get that kind of offer though, would they accept?

You’d have to think they would – £7 million would represent decent profit on the initial £2.1 million they paid Rotherham for his services and no doubt Vaulks would push for the move if it came about as not everyone gets their chance in the Premier League.

But what if Norwich think that £7 million is too much and the clubs can’t agree a fee?

Vaulks seems like the kind of player to get his head down and crack on with things, and with Norwich’s recent transfer record you would fully expect them to go out and get a player from abroad instead.

Cardiff are in a strong position right now anyway – they may not make the play-offs this season but Mick McCarthy has made such an impact that you’d expect the Bluebirds to be promotion challengers from the off next season, so it may not be the worst idea for Vaulks to stick around in South Wales.