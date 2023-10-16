Highlights McLean believes in Norwich's plan and wants to be part of their journey to the Premier League.

His commitment to Norwich shows that the players believe promotion is possible this season.

Norwich's plans to return to the Premier League are strong, and the commitment of senior players like McLean is a positive sign.

The Sky Bet Championship table is taking shape, and both Norwich City and Leeds United look as though they're in contention at the right end of the table.

We've had about a quarter of the season so far, and we've got a good idea of who is going to be in the fight for the rest of the year, with both Norwich and Leeds getting some decent results on the board.

Both sets of players will be looking forward to what lies ahead, then, and it certainly seems as though the mentality at Norwich is good under David Wagner, judging by Kenny McLean's recent comments.

The Scottish midfielder has been at Carrow Road for some time, but that stint could have come to an end this summer with Leeds United linked with an interest, as former Norwich boss Daniel Farke looked to join up with one of his old players.

Speaking to the Pink'Un, though, McLean has revealed how he believes in the project at Norwich, and that hints at the fact that the players all think that promotion is possible this season.

He said: "I can see the plan the club has to try and take us to the next level. That’s something I want to be part of.

"Everyone wants to be in the Premier League and I’ll have that opportunity while I’m at Norwich.

"That (Leeds interest) was put to bed pretty quickly. It happens a lot, but Norwich showed commitment to me and vice versa.

"There are a lot of big clubs in the Championship but I’m confident in the squad we have."

Of course, winning promotion from the second tier is no easy task, with so many good sides in the battle, but Norwich have shown in recent years they have enough about them to get it done, even if the current playing squad has changed a fair deal from those that last won promotion.

McLean has been a part of things when they have gone up, though, and if he can see the signs at Carrow Road pointing that another promotion could be on, you have to believe him.

His commitment to Norwich, and theirs to him, is clearly strong and that will also only spread wider to other players and make them feel as though Carrow Road is the place to be moving forwards.

Clearly, there are plans in place to get them back into the Premier League, and if senior pros like McLean are buying into it to the point that the likes of Leeds United and former Norwich boss Farke can't tempt them away, that is a really good sign.

Time will tell as to where Norwich, and Leeds for that matter, end up this season but it is evident that both sides have got a good chance this year with the start they have made.

Certainly, McLean will be enjoying the prospect of another promotion challenge, and it is clear his full focus is on trying to help achieve further glory for the Yellows.