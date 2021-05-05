Norwich City star suffers worrying setback

Teemu Pukki’s participation at Euro 2020 is in serious jeopardy after Norwich City announced he has suffered a potentially serious injury.

The Finnish striker completed all 90 minutes at the weekend as he was on the scoresheet in a 3-1 success over Reading at Carrow Road, and he’s been in flying form all season with 26 goals in 41 outings.

But his campaign has been ended early and he will take no part in the final game of the season against Barnsley as he’s suffered ligament damage to his ankle.

There is no time-frame on his recovery as of now but it will be Finland fans who are probably more sweating than Canaries supporters due to the nature of the problem.

It may just need a few weeks rest which would not affect his chances to play at the Euro’s, however further assessments will detail the real damage and how long Pukki will be out of action for.

For Norwich though it means that Jordan Hugill will no doubt get a start in place of Pukki for the final match of the season at Oakwell on Saturday.

The Verdict

This is worrying for Finland more than Norwich – Pukki will be desperate to be fit to impress in the Euro’s for his country and who can blame him.

The best case scenario is though that the striker just needs to rest up a little bit for a few weeks between now and the end of May so he’s ready to star for his country.

Norwich fans will want to see him score goals in one of the world’s biggest tournaments so they will also have their fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for their talisman.