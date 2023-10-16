Highlights Kenny McLean has reaffirmed his commitment to Norwich City.

He also spoke out on his links to Leeds.

McLean believes in Norwich's plan to reach the Premier League and wants to be a part of it.

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has reiterated his commitment to his current side and said summer links to Leeds United died down quickly, speaking to the Pink Un.

The Canaries' key man looked set to remain with the Canaries for the foreseeable future, with the player a key part of David Wagner's plans in Norfolk.

However, doubt was cast on his future when Leeds were linked with a move for him back in mid-August.

At that point, the Whites were in desperate need of more midfielders with Tyler Adams closing in on a switch to AFC Bournemouth at that point and the club having to rely on Ethan Ampadu and 17-year-old Archie Grey to step up to the plate.

Although Grey has shone, it was clear that the Whites needed more depth in this department and they had shown they were willing to spend money, sparking fears that McLean would be lured away from Carrow Road.

This wasn't exactly a random link either. Daniel Farke, who previously managed Norwich and enjoyed a good time there, is now in charge of Leeds and they were linked with both McLean and Josh Sargent during the summer.

But with Sargent sustaining an injury during the latter stages of August, that ruled out a move for him to Elland Road and Norwich just needed to be concerned about McLean potentially moving to their league rivals.

In the end, Leeds moved to secure both Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara at the end of August, allowing the Canaries to keep hold of their captain.

It would be easy for McLean to have not ruled out the possibility of joining Leeds at some point - because they are in a good position to go on and secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Norwich are in the promotion mix too - but the Canaries are missing both Sargent and Ashley Barnes - something that could derail a potential promotion push.

McLean has full belief in his team though, telling the Pink Un: "I can see the plan the club has to try and take us to the next level. That’s something I want to be part of.

"Everyone wants to be in the Premier League and I’ll have that opportunity while I’m at Norwich.

"That (Leeds interest) was put to bed pretty quickly. It happens a lot, but Norwich showed commitment to me and vice versa.

"There are a lot of big clubs in the Championship but I’m confident in the squad we have."

McLean wouldn't be guaranteed game time at Elland Road and this is why he shouldn't be pushing for this switch.

Although he would probably be in Farke's plans and play a reasonable number of minutes, he currently has a very important role at Norwich.

And he will be keen to retain a starting spot to give him the best chance of being in the Scotland squad for the foreseeable future, ahead of Euro 2024.

Moving would be a big risk and considering he's already settled at Carrow Road, you can understand why he may not want to leave.

His team are also in the promotion mix at this point and has become attached to the Canaries during his time in Norfolk, so it would be a surprise to see him move unless he's being guaranteed regular starts at Elland Road.