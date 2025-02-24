Josh Sargent’s form in recent weeks has really kicked into gear amid Norwich City’s push for a play-off place in the Championship, becoming a real unstoppable force.

The US international was struggling to replicate his previous goalscoring antics in the first half of the campaign, bagging four league goals between the first and 28th match-days this season.

However, a run of seven in six games has highlighted once again just how important the forward is to Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side when he’s at his best.

The feeling is that failure to gain promotion this year will be a huge dent to Norwich’s hopes of keeping the 25-year-old for another season.

While he does have a contract until the summer of 2028, there are no guarantees that he will want to compete in the Championship another year based on his recent form.

Josh Sargent's stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 24th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.57 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.46 Shots 2.33 Assists 0.28 Expected assists (xAG) 0.22 npxG + xAG 0.68 Shot-creating actions 2.16

Josh Sargent transfer interest

It was reported last week by Teamtalk that Leeds United have shortlisted Sargent as one of four striker options they may pursue this summer.

It was previously claimed last summer by Give Me Sport that the Canaries received an offer from Cincinnati FC for the forward worth $20 (£15.8) million.

Such speculation surrounding Sargent’s future will only increase further if Norwich miss out on promotion and he continues performing this well in front of goal.

His current streak of goals began on 25 January with a brace against Swansea City in a 5-1 win, scoring two more in their next two fixtures with Watford and Derby County, which finished 1-0 and 1-1, respectively.

A blank against Preston North End in a 1-0 loss was quickly followed by three more goals from their next two, scoring in a 1-1 draw with Hull City and a brace in their 4-2 win over Stoke City last Saturday.

Given he scored the first two against Swansea, these goals directly contributed to the team earning 11 points from 18 in this run, points that the club needed to keep pace in the battle for a top-six finish.

It will be a huge blow for Norwich City if Josh Sargent departs

Borja Sainz carried the goalscoring load in the first half of the campaign, with the Spaniard bagging 15 by the end of November.

However, the 24-year-old has yet to find the back of the net in 2025, going 11 games without a goal, further highlighting the importance of this recent run from Sargent.

Norwich could be out of the play-off race without the American’s contributions in recent weeks.

According to estimated figures from Capology, Sargent is earning a weekly wage of £25,000 at Carrow Road, which is proving incredible bang for their buck at the moment.

But it is that wage that could spark a desire to leave, as a club like Leeds may be able to offer him a lot more in the summer, especially if they’re promoted to the Premier League.

If the Whites do come knocking, then it will be hard to see Sargent turning it down, meaning it could just be a matter of finding a price that will convince the Canaries to sell.

A bid in the region of £25-30 million might be enough, but it will leave Norwich with the difficult task of looking to replace Sargent. Forwards of his quality are not easy to find in the Championship so losing him would be a massive blow for Thorup and his side.