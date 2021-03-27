Norwich City star drops potential hint over his future as major summer decision looms

Ben Gibson has hinted that he could be prepared to stay at Norwich City by saying he’s ‘sure he’ll be back for pre-season’.

The central defender is currently on loan from Premier League side Burnley and has made quite an impression with the Canaries so far this term after establishing himself as a first team regular under Daniel Farke.

In that time Gibson has played 29 times for Norwich and played a vital role in seeing them to the cusp of promotion back to the Premier League.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Norwich City players ever score a goal at Carrow Road?

1 of 18 Steven Naismith Yes No

With his loan spell ending at the end of this season it means that the 28-year-old is likely to have a big decision to make regarding his future, with the prospect of staying with Burnley unlikely for next term.

But taking to social media following a season-ending ankle injury, Gibson did fuel the fire that he could be open to returning to Carrow Road.

Thanks to everyone for all of the messages and support, I’ve loved every second of my time here and I have no doubt the boys will bring it over the line very soon 💛💚 I’m sure I’ll be back for pre season 😜 https://t.co/ik1XJTx1n7 — Ben Gibson (@bengibson1993) March 26, 2021

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Thanks to everyone for all of the message and support.

“I’ve loved every second of my time here and I have no doubt that boys will bring it over the line very soon. I’m sure I’ll be back for pre-season…”

The verdict

A summer move to Norwich City could be an ideal switch for all parties.

Ben Gibson has experience at Premier League level and given the fact that he’s way down the pecking order with Burnley there’s a decent chance that he’d be allowed to move on.

Daniel Farke clearly rates the 28-year-old and with funds likely to be available in the summer it’ll be interesting to see if Norwich look to make his loan move permanent.