Highlights Norwich City are not considering selling Adam Idah permanently, despite interest from Celtic.

The Canaries are planning to bring Idah back for pre-season.

A potential price tag of £6m has been floated.

Norwich City are not open to selling Adam Idah permanently this summer, according to Football Scotland.

Idah, 23, has always been a highly-rated player at Carrow Road, but he has been unable to thrive consistently in Norfolk despite this.

But the Republic of Ireland international looked to have turned a corner when he joined Scottish Premiership giants Celtic on loan, with the striker thriving north of the border.

Adam Idah's loan spell at Celtic (2023/24) (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2

With Idah's contributions helping Brendan Rodgers' side to secure the Scottish Premiership title, it's no surprise that they are keen to secure a return for the 23-year-old.

Both the Scottish giants and the player are keen to secure a permanent deal, but Norwich will also play a crucial role in determining whether this will happen.

The striker's contract at Carrow Road doesn't expire until the summer of 2028 - and that means the Canaries are in a very strong negotiating position this summer.

Considering his loan spell in Glasgow, his potential and the fact he's still fairly young, Norwich won't be accepting a small fee for the player, who could go on to be a real success despite failing to live up to his potential in Norfolk just yet.

The Canaries' board will be looking to give Johannes Hoff Thorup a decent budget to put his stamp on the squad, and if they can generate a big fee for Idah, that could boost his kitty.

However, it doesn't look as though he will be sold anytime soon.

Latest revealed on Adam Idah's future amid Celtic interest

Norwich aren't open to selling Idah at this stage, which is a blow for the Scottish Premiership champions who will be desperate to see him return to Glasgow.

At the moment, the Canaries' plan is to bring him back to Norfolk for pre-season so he can be assessed by his new boss, who could potentially have an important role for him next season.

Related Stoke City set sign Norwich City star The 31-year-old has recently seen his time at Carrow Road ended, and now he could be about to find a new home at the bet365 Stadium.

Following the departure of David Wagner, Idah could be the appointment of his successor as a fresh start at Carrow Road.

If the striker was to leave though, a fee of around £6m has been floated as a potential valuation.

Norwich City should still be looking to get the best out of Adam Idah

Norwich have a high-potential player on their hands.

Idah hasn't always lived up to expectations, but the appointment of Norwich's new manager is a new chapter for them and the Irishman should use this to wipe the slate clean.

If he can impress in pre-season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him be a real asset for the first team during the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

He would have gained plenty of confidence during his time in Scotland and that could carry through to next season, as he looks to kickstart his time at Norwich.

That's why the Canaries shouldn't be considering selling the player, especially not before Thorup has had the chance to see him in pre-season.

Even if pre-season doesn't go well, it would be a risk to let him go.