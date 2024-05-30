Norwich City's sporting director, Ben Knapper, has revealed why the Canaries have appointed Johannes Hoff Thorup, who was announced as the club's new head coach on Thursday afternoon.

Thorup has joined a Carrow Road outfit who lost 4-0 to Leeds United on 16th May in the Championship play-off semi-finals, and dismissed former boss David Wagner the following morning.

Prior to joining the Canaries, Thorup was the boss of Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland, who finished fourth in the 2023/24 top-flight campaign.

Thorup's assistant coach in Norfolk will be Glen Riddersholm, who most recently managed Swedish top-flight outfit IFK Norrkopping, and has also managed Danish sides Sonderjyske, AGF Aarhus and Midjtylland.

Knapper reveals why Thorup has been appointed as Canaries boss

Speaking to the official Canaries club website, Knapper said: "We’re delighted to welcome both Johannes and Glen to Norwich City.

"After a thorough and robust process, Johannes stood out amongst an incredible shortlist of candidates.

"Through all of our interactions, it was clear that Johannes aligns perfectly with our vision and values. He is a proven developer, with a clear and demonstrable playing style.

"We believe that Johannes will be the perfect fit for the next stage of our new and exciting journey."

Thorup first joined Nordsjaelland's coaching team in 2015 as a youth coach, and in 2021 he became the side's first-team assistant coach before making the transition to manager in 2023.

Under Thorup's stewardship, Nordsjaelland reached the 2023/24 Uefa Europa Conference League group stages, but the Danish outfit failed to progress to the knockout stages despite finishing just two points behind Group H winners Fenerbahce.

As per the Canaries club website, Thorup progressed his former club's youth players into the first-team set-up, an ethos which may excite Norwich supporters due to the presence of academy products such as Abu Kamara, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at League One champions Portsmouth.

Thorup arrives at Carrow Road with a strong record

After becoming Nordsjaelland's first-team boss in January 2023, the 35-year-old guided the Superliga outfit to a second place finish in 2022/23, and they finished just four points behind 15 time champions FC Kobenhavn.

In the season prior to Thorup's arrival, the Farum outfit finished 10th in the Superliga, but he has taken them to back-to-back top four finishes, so the progress the club have made under the new Canaries boss is clear to see.

Furthermore, as per TransferMarkt, Thorup boasts a points per game ratio of 1.78, having managed 67 games, as he has won 34, drawn 17 and lost 16.

Johannes Hoff Thorup Nordsjaelland managerial record as per TransferMarkt Games managed 67 Games won 34 Games drawn 17 Games lost 16 Points Per Game (PPG) 1.78

The Carrow Road faithful, who will have been disappointed by their heavy play-off defeat to Leeds, will hope that the former Nordsjaelland manager can continue his positive trajcetory, and in doing so guide the Canaries to their second consecutive top-six spot.

But this could be a tall order for a side who could be set to lose their star man Gabriel Sara to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, who have been credited with transfer interest in the Brazilian ace by BBC Sport.

A difficult first transfer window in charge of the Canaries could be in store for Thorup, as the club made a pre-tax loss of £27.2m during the 2023 financial year, according to the Pink Un.